Prince Harry and William will not walk shoulder-to-shoulder behind Prince Philip's coffin during the funeral service on Saturday.

New details released by Buckingham Palace revealed that Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal, will keep them apart as they follow in a line. He will stay in between the brothers as they proceed to St. George's chapel for the ceremony.

When the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin arrives at the chapel, Prince William will walk ahead of Prince Harry as family members will arrive in pairs. The Duke of Sussex returned to London without his wife Meghan Markle.

This decision is said to have come from Queen Elizabeth II to dampen speculations of a rift or hopes of a reconciliation between the brothers. This is to avoid any "perceptions of drama" as a palace spokesperson said, "The arrangements have been agreed, and they represent Her Majesty's wishes."

However, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex are not among the members of the Royal Family who will attend the funeral service. Only the Duchess of Cambridge will be there along with the brothers' cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, and the Duchess of Cornwall will be there too, among others. It is unclear where the rest of the family members will gather as the 50-minute service takes place inside the chapel.

The palace statement also confirms that Queen Elizabeth II will be seated on her own during the service as no one from her Windsor Castle staff is in attendance. Meanwhile, the rest are to stay two metres apart from each other. Everyone is also required to wear face masks and prohibited from singing. Only a choir of four will sing pieces chosen by Prince Philip himself.

This is the first time Prince Harry will see Prince William in person after his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. They have reportedly spoken on the phone after it aired but their conversations were said to be unproductive. The Duke of Cambridge has also since denied the allegations of racism made by his brother and Meghan Markle in the interview.