Queen Elizabeth II reaches a landmark moment as the head of the state of the UK. She is a notch higher in the list of longest reigning monarchs of the world.

The 93-year-old queen is not too far behind the longest-ruling king Louis XIV of France. On Thursday, February 6, she will be completing 68 years of reign and will only be five years behind Louis XIV, who was a sovereign for 72 years and 110 days, the longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country in the European and world history.

According to Hello, the information was brought to light by Adrian Hilton, an academic writer, and lecturer of politics, philosophy, and political theology. Sharing a screenshot of Wikipedia page, Hilton said: "Just to say, today the Queen moved up a notch in the table of the world's longest reigns, surpassing that of Franz Joseph I. God Save the Queen."

The screenshot shows the list of longest-reigning monarchs of all time. As per the list, Queen Elizabeth II is ranking at number five with 24,826 days of reigning the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Born on April 21, 1926, she was coronated on February 6, 1952. She is only a few days behind K'inich Janaab' Pakal I of Palenque who ruled in for 68 years and 33 days from 615 AD to 683 AD.

Just to say, today the Queen moved up a notch in the table of the world's longest reigns, surpassing that of Franz Joseph I. God Save the Queen. pic.twitter.com/s5hWFvGABl January 26, 2020

Meanwhile, King Louis XIV leads the list with 26,407 days of reign and is followed by Bhumbibol Adulyadej of Thailand with 70 years and 126 days and Johann II of Liechtenstein with 70 years and 91 days.

The queen may not be the longest-reigning monarch in world history yet, she is definitely the longest-reigning current monarch in the world.

In other news, the queen continues to spend time in her private ancestral estate in Sandringham, Norfolk. After pulling out the last minute from an annual Women Institute meeting due to a health crisis two days ago, she is back in public life. According to Mirror, she was seen driving to Sandringham estate on Saturday. Prince Philip was also seen in the passenger seat of a car driven by his daughter Princess Anne to the Norfolk residence.