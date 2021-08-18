Queen Elizabeth II has decided to continue her stay at Balmoral estate despite the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of one of her staff.

The monarch and other members of the British royal family arrived at the estate in Scotland earlier this month for their annual summer holiday. Extensive measures were taken to ensure that the 95-year-old, who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, does not get exposed to the virus during her stay.

However, a staff member of her Highlands residence received a positive result on a PCR test a few days after her arrival. According to a report in the Sun, the staffer was sent home after the positive diagnosis on Saturday.

A source told the outlet that all the staff at Balmoral are tested for the virus daily to ensure safety, and their socialising areas have also remained shut since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The insider added that the members of the staff who get infected are kept on a separate block on the estate, so the diagnosis is not going to have any impact on the royals' summer vacation.

"Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance, but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were," the source said about the COVID-19 scare.

The Queen arrived at the estate a few weeks ago, and received a traditional ceremonial welcome on Monday, during which she inspected the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland and their mascot- a Shetland Pony named Cruachan IV at the Gates at Balmoral. Her family members have been joining her at the estate since then.

Her second son Prince Andrew was the first to arrive with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and their younger daughter Princess Eugenie joined them with her husband Jack Brooksbank and son August the next day. Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla reached their Birkhall residence on the estate on Thursday.

This is the monarch's first visit to Balmoral since she lost Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years, in April this year. The couple had stayed together in a protective bubble during their last holiday at the property.