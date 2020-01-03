Ever wondered who is Queen Elizabeth II's favourite royal? Read on to find out.

Over the years, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has evolved herself into one of the most revered members of the British royal family. And, Queen Elizabeth II "admires" the way she has "adapted" to her life as a member of the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond claims that the queen appreciates the way Kate Middleton has "come into her own." Even though the royal mother of three—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louise— works "behind the scenes" she has emerged to become a public figure that the British public is "beginning to love." What makes her so likable is her "quiet dignity," Bond said during her appearance on Lorraine via video link.

"She's doing very well, isn't she? She's so dignified," Bond said. "She has a quiet dignity about her which I think the public is growing to love and she works behind the scenes."

However, Prince William's wife may not be the queen's favourite. As per the royal commentator, the 93-year-old monarch is "very, very fond of Sophie, Countess of Wessex."

"She often takes her place beside the Queen," Jennie added. Sophie is the queen's daughter-in-law who is married to her youngest son Prince Edward. She was also spotted in the car with the queen to the Christmas day church services in Sandringham.

"But I think she admires the way that Catherine, as she's known in royal circles, has adapted to the job being a Queen-in-waiting," Bond continued.

Meanwhile, Bond spoke about Kate's recent appearance at Kingston Hospital's maternity unit in London. It was a secret visit to the busy maternity ward during Christmas and this earned her plenty of praises.

The maternity unit has reportedly assisted more than 5900 deliveries in 2018. Apart from their inhouse work, the ward also assists home births with a midwife unit. The duchess who has dedicated several efforts in learning about early childhood development and supporting the cause also wrote an open letter to midwives across the UK and around the world. In her letter, she extends her gratitude for the "humbling work" these childbirth professionals perform.

"You are there for women at their most vulnerable; you witness strength, pain and unimaginable joy on a daily basis," she wrote in the letter that was released by Kensington Palace just ahead of New Year celebrating the 2020's International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

As for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, the royal expert claims that it will be a "tricky year" for them amid their battle with the media. Nevertheless, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to return to full-time work soon after their six-week break.