Queen Elizabeth II is back to fulfilling her royal duties just four days since her husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9. She hosted a retirement ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for Earl Peel, who stepped down from his role as Lord Chamberlain.

"The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain," reads a statement from the Court Circular obtained by the BBC. The Court Circular keeps a record of the events attended by the British monarch and her family.

Queen Elizabeth II hosted the retirement ceremony following an announcement that the Royal Family will observe two weeks of mourning. However, the family will continue "to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances."

Earl Peel announced his retirement last year after 14 years of service in which he organised royal ceremonies. Former MI5 spy chief Baron Andrew Parker took over his role on April 1.

The Lord Chamberlain occupies the most senior officer role in the Royal Family. Its duties include overseeing all appointments of the senior members of the family, coordinate engagements between Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, and arrange communication between the sovereign and the House of Lords.

Prior to stepping down as Lord Chamberlain, Peel oversaw the funeral arrangements for Prince Philip, known as Operation Forth Bridge. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, at 3 p.m. U.K. time (10 a.m. ET) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. It will be a low-key event given the pandemic but it will be televised live.

There will be a procession from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel during which a modified Land Rover will transport the duke's coffin. Prince Philip reportedly helped design the vehicle.

Members of the Royal Family will walk behind the coffin but Queen Elizabeth II will travel separately. There will be guns fired in salute to Prince Philip and a bell will toll. There will reportedly only be 30 people allowed inside the chapel and they will wear face masks and follow social distancing measures.