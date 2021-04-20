Sir Michael Oswald died at the age of 86 and his death was announced on April 17, Saturday, on the same day that Queen Elizabeth II laid Prince Philip to rest.

Prior to his passing, he served as manager of the Royal Studs in 1970 and stayed in the position for 28 years. During that time two of the family's horses, Highclere and Dunfermline, won twin Classic triumphs.

He was also racing manager to the Queen Mother until her death in 2002 and moved to become the jumps advisor for Queen Elizabeth II in 2003. Sir Oswald was appointed Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) in the 2020 New Honours List.

Over the years, he was pictured with the Royal Family at public engagements, especially by the monarch's side during various races. He was also photographed enjoying a chat with Kate Middleton when she made her debut at the Royal Ascot in 2016.

Sir Oswald's widow Lady Angela, who acted as lady-in-waiting for the Queen Mother, said that her husband truly loved his profession.

"He always said he had the most wonderful job anybody could ever have had and that for all his working life he was simply doing what he would have done had he been a rich man who didn't have to work," she told the Racing Post.

John Warren, Queen Elizabeth II's racing advisor, said Sir Oswald "did a magnificent job managing the Royal Studs for so long." He was also "deeply committed to the studs, the Queen, and the Queen Mother" and was "extraordinarily enthusiastic and got such a buzz out of all the royal winners."

Nicky Henderson, a trainer of royal jumpers, chimed in and said Sir Oswald "was very close to the Queen and the Queen Mother and loved his role with their horses. He would go absolutely anywhere to watch them run, even in the last few years when he was in his eighties." He would happily drive all the way to Exeter from his home in Norfolk much to the monarch's surprise.

He remembered Sir Oswald himself drove to Windsor Castle to deliver the bronze pants they won from the EBF Final at Sandown to Queen Elizabeth II. Henderson said the queen spoke to him the next day and told him that Prince Philip was "highly entertained by the prize."

Details as to what led to Sir Oswald's death remain unknown. Queen Elizabeth II has yet to release a statement about his passing.