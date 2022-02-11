Queen Elizabeth is being closely monitored for any sudden changes to her health following the news that Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 again.

The Prince of Wales met with his mother on Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to People. He was at Windsor Castle, where the British monarch now lives, to hand out investiture honors. A royal source said the 95-year old is currently not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms.

However, palace aides will continue to monitor her health and they may be unable to give regular updates on her condition. As for Prince Charles, he is said to be isolating now following his second positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Thursday. He first tested positive for the virus in March 2020. The future king had to cancel a planned visit to Winchester.

Read more Prince Charles tests positive for Covid for second time

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible," Clarence House said in a statement.

Thankfully, Prince Charles' wife, the future Queen Consort Camilla, returned a negative test on Thursday. She did not isolate herself but instead took on a series of public engagements different from her husband.

She expressed her relief during a visit to Thames Valley Partnership in West London. The Duchess of Cornwall told Willie Hartley Russell, high sheriff for Berkshire, that she is lucky she tested negative. She also spoke about her husband and said, "He's diagnosed now. Luckily [she's negative]. I've taken it [Covid test] so many times."

It is unclear if Camilla will have to retake the test especially since she was with the Prince of Wales on Wednesday evening. They attended a reception at the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT), which he founded in 2007.

Prince Charles tested positive for the second time just a few months after he and Camilla had their COVID-19 booster injections in December last year. As for Queen Elizabeth II, it is believed that she is also fully vaccinated.