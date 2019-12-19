Every year, Queen Elizabeth II hosts a Christmas lunch at Buckingham palace where she invites her extended royal family. The lavish luncheon takes place before she heads to Sandringham estate where she celebrates Christmas and spends the rest of the winter. The traditional annual event took place on Wednesday afternoon wherein all the royals gathered together to enjoy the festivities and start the holiday.

According to Hello, the 93-year-old monarch was joined by most of the members of the royal family. The Cambridges reportedly arrived separately, in different cars. Kate Middleton drove Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Queen Elizabeth II's London residence. Dressed perfectly to match the occasion, she wore the Anni Tartan georgette midi dress from Emilia Wickstead's collection. Meanwhile, Prince William drove Prince George for lunch.

In addition, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles were joined by Princess Anne and husband Sir Timothy Laurence for the pre-Christmas celebration. Princess Anne's daughter Zara and husband Mike Tindall arrived together. The Earl of Wessex with his son James Viscount Severn made an entry together. As for the Countess of Wessex Sophie, she arrived with daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Prince Andrew, who renounced his public duties in the wake of the controversy surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was also present at the party. Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie were invited, too. Duke of York was spotted making a grand entry in his Bentley. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice were also in attendance. They were later joined by Beatrice's fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remained absent as they are currently on a six-week break from public engagements and royal duties. The took off from the UK in November to spend time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland in the US. However, their Christmas plans remain unknown.

Among other queen's guests Prince Edward, Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and husband Daniel Chatto, Lady Helen Taylor's family, and Duchess of Gloucester Birgitte were also present.

As for the queen's husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was also not seen at the lunch. He was expected to arrive from Norfolk for the traditional celebration, but there was apparently no sign of him.