Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday on the bathroom floor of the house she shares with husband Mike Tindall.

The former rugby player shared the exciting news in an episode of his podcast "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby." He said his Sunday "got even better because a little baby boy arrived" at his house at 6:00 p.m.

"8lb 4oz, very bonny. Arrived very quickly, didn't make it to hospital, on the bathroom floor!" he exclaimed and recapped the dramatic birth with his listeners. Mike said he had to grab a mat from his gym and put it on the floor with the towels down as he braced for the baby to come out.

"Fortunately the midwife that was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the position, and then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived!" he shared.

Crazy 6 nations weekend but the tournament lives for another week. It was also followed by a super Sunday! #goodtimeshttps://t.co/HYuu65RXM1https://t.co/9k0stAM7DF pic.twitter.com/3onbzFbJqn — mike tindall (@miketindall13) March 24, 2021

At the time, Mike said he and Zara had not come up with a name for their baby son yet. He acknowledged that they always struggle with that and that they never picked one before the baby arrives.

However, a spokesperson for the couple later revealed the sweet nod they made to the Duke of Edinburgh with their son's name. They named the newborn Lucas Philip Tindall. The new royal baby is the 10th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip but is only 22nd in line to the British throne.

It’s a boy! 10th great grandchild for the Queen and DofE after Zara Tindall gives birth to a son ? ? — Camilla Tominey (@CamillaTominey) March 24, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, in a statement published by The Sun, expressed their delight at the new addition to Zara and Mike's family. They also "look forward" to meeting their 10th great-grandchild when circumstances allow."

Mike and Zara, who are famously down-to-earth, have been married since 2011. They live on the Royal Gatcombe estate in Gloucestershire and are also parents to two girls: Mia, seven, and Lena, two. The athlete had joked prior to their baby son's birth that he wanted a boy this time around.