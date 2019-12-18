Bhutan's royal family is expecting a new prince or princess in early 2020.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema are expecting their second child. The couple is already parents to a three-year-old son Prince Gyalsey Jisme Namgyel, also known as the Dragon Prince.

King Jigme Khesar announced the news during an address to the Bhutanese citizens on the occasion of the country's 112th national day on Tuesday, at the Changlimithang Stadium, reports People. The baby will fall second-in-line to the Bhutan throne, behind the Dragon Prince. However, according to the rules of the Bhutan crown, if the baby is a girl, she can be displaced by future brothers.

According to royal traditions in the country, the baby's name will not be released for months until a special Buddhist naming ceremony takes place. In the case of the Dragon Prince, the naming ceremony took place on April 16, 2016, two months after his birth on February 5. At the naming ceremony, Jigme said: "When the time comes for Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck to serve his country, he must always place the concerns of his country above all else and serve his people justly with great love and dedication."

Dubbed the "William and Kate of the Himalayas," the Bhutanese monarchs tied the knot in 2011 when the queen was 21-years-old. While announcing the news, the monarch said: "For the Queen, what is most important is that at all times, as an individual she must be a good human being, and as Queen, she must be unwavering in her commitment to serve the People and Country. As my queen, I have found such a person and her name is Jetsun Pema. While she is young, she is warm and kind in heart and character."

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck became the king on December 9, 2006, at the age of 26, after his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne in his favour. A public coronation ceremony took place for the new king after two years, on November 6, 2008, the day which also marked 100 years of monarchy in the country.