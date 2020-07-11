Queen Maxima looked stunning in a colour block outfit as she attended the Appeltjes van Oranje award ceremony at Hilversum, on Thursday. The regular award ceremony had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, however the event went digital. The winners are presented the awards at a ceremony held at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague.

This year with the outbreak of the pandemic, the winners were surprised by presenter Giovanca Ostiana, Queen Máxima, and representatives from the Orange Fund, with three teams of people to present the awards in-person to each winner.

The awards, according to the Orange Fund's website, "create long-standing relationships between buddies. Especially buddies that probably would never have met without their help. Buddies learn from each other, spend time together and really make an effort to better 'live together' in our society."

The fund was a wedding gift to King Willem-Alexander and Maxima. It later merged with the Juliana Wellbeing Fund and now works to promote social projects and initiatives.

The three winners were Company & Society, My Second Family from SOVEE, and the Big Apple prize winner was Villa Pinedo.

The 49-year-old Dutch royal opted for a head to toe pink outfit that consisted of a wide leg trouser and a matching 'V' neck shirt. The coordinated outfit was from Natan couture, a go-to label of the queen. It was from Natan's Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The 'Mia' V-neck shirt in crepe features a loose silhouette and was tucked into the 'Motus' wide-leg trousers.

She wore a natural make-up look with a pop of red lipstick. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves. Maxima paired the look with cream coloured suede stilettos.

She kept her accessories minimum with a cream clutch bag, a three-string pearl necklace, matching flower earrings and chunky bangles. The royal mother-of-three completed her statement ensemble by carrying a brown pashmina in case of rain.

The ceremony was streamed online due to the pandemic.

The winners of the Apples of Orange win a bronze statuette, which is created by Princess Beatrix, and prize money totalling €15,000. The Apples of Orange are presented every year by Máxima, but King Willem-Alexander presents the awards every five years.