Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looks regal in a navy brocade dress in a newly-released portrait.

The Dutch Court released new portraits of the 48-year-old on Thursday, along with three other members of the royal family- her husband King Willem-Alexander, the king's maternal aunt Princess Margriet and her husband Pieter van Vollenhoven. The photo, taken last month at the Royal Palace Amsterdam, shows the royal flaunting a huge smile at the camera.

The mother-of-three looked stunning in a recycled midnight blue brocade dress, featuring a feathered collar and hemline, reportedly designed by one of her go-to designers Natan. She last wore the brocade design in 2017 at the Prince Bernhard Culture Foundation Award.

For the portrait, the royal styled her blonde her in loose waves and let them down. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement drop earrings and wore a classic wristwatch on one hand while a grey bracelet on the other. She opted for light makeup, subtle blue smokey-eye, and sported light pink lip colour.

Vandaag zijn op de Koninklijk Huis-website nieuwe fotoâ€™s geplaatst van Koning Willem-Alexander, Koningin MÃ¡xima, Prinses Margriet en prof. mr. Pieter van Vollenhoven. De fotoâ€™s zijn vorige maand gemaakt in @paleisamsterdam. https://t.co/wgYfK8raAL pic.twitter.com/fWrWkYXX3d February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, her husband King Willem-Alexander also looked majestic in the portrait. The monarch was pictured wearing a white button-down shirt and orange tie underneath a navy suit.

According to Hola! magazine, the pictures might have been taken on January 14 at the New Year Reception held at the royal palace in Amsterdam, since the couple wore the same outfits on the occasion.

Koning Willem-Alexander houdt tijdens de #Nieuwjaarsontvangst in @paleisamsterdam een toespraak. Voor de ontvangst zijn enkele honderden gasten uit politiek en openbaar bestuur en uit diverse sectoren van de Nederlandse samenleving aanwezig. https://t.co/BKGZJFoWrC pic.twitter.com/jfumVRXBHB — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) January 14, 2020

Princess Margriet, who recently celebrated her 77th birthday, also posed for a portrait along with her husband Pieter van Vollenhoven. The monarch's aunt was born in 1943 as the third daughter of the then Princess Juliana of the Netherlands and is an active member of the Dutch royal family. The couple is parents to four sons.

Willem-Alexander who became the king of the Netherlands in 2013 following his mother Beatrix's abdication, tied the knot with Maxima, who hails from Buenos Aires, Argentina, in a ceremony on February 2, 2020.

Willem and Maxima are parents to three daughters- Princess Catharina-Amalia, 16, Princess Alexia, 14, and Princess Ariane, 12. Their eldest daughter Catharina-Amalia is the heir apparent to the Dutch throne.