Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on Thursday addressed the concerns of British and European students and scientists over the impact UK's withdrawal from the European Union might have on science.

The consort of Dutch King Willem-Alexander was speaking to students and scientists about the impact of Brexit during a visit to the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW) in Trippenhuis, Amsterdam.

Queen Maxima and experts talked about the consequences "for cooperation between universities, the position of science within Europe and the effect of a Brexit on Euroscepticism," said the Royal House. British students living in The Netherlands were also a part of the interaction. They expressed concerns about the uncertainty of their employment in Europe's labour market at the moment.

Meanwhile, some other students discussed their personal experiences and said they moved back to continental Europe from the UK because of the political uncertainty reigning over the latter's withdrawal from the European Union, reports Royal Central.

The 48-year-old royal said European cooperation and agreements between universities was an important topic of discussion for her. Scientists representing the Netherlands and the UK at the meeting shared their concerns about collaborating on joint research projects in a post-Brexit world.

After the working meeting was over, the Royal House in a statement said the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences hopes the meeting would help find ways to minimise the possible negative outcome Brexit may have in the department of science.

"The KNAW hopes that the discussions between British and Dutch scientists and students will ultimately lead to initiatives to mitigate the impact of a Brexit," the statement reads.

Apart from experts and students, the queen discussed "international exchange of knowledge and cooperation" with Leolani, a robot designed and programmed by students of VU University in Amsterdam, who was the first to receive the queen at the university.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima earlier also expressed concerns about the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. Ahead of their visit to London in October last year, the king confessed he wasn't happy with the results of the EU Referendum.

The UK was due to leave the EU at 11 PM on Thursday, but the deadline has now been extended to January 31, 2020.