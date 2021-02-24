Queen Noor of Jordan is raising questions about the disappearance of Dubai's Princess Shamsa, days after videos secretly-recorded by her missing sister Princess Latifa made it to the news.

Queen Noor, who is the longest-standing member of the Board of Commissioners of the International Commission on Missing Persons, retweeted an article about Princess Latifa, and asked: "Where is her sister Shamsa??"

Where is her sister, Shamsa?? https://t.co/jFE49ACUuv — Noor Al Hussein (@QueenNoor) February 21, 2021

Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, one of the 30 children of Dubai's ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was kidnapped from the streets of Cambridge two decades ago and hasn't been since then. She was 19 at the time, and had been visiting a bar with two of her friends. The abduction took place just a month after she fled the Longcross estate near Chobham, Surrey, where her father had taken residence.

In an email to a solicitor she managed to smuggle, she alleged that the kidnappers were staff of her father, who drugged her and then brought her back to Dubai, where she has been in captivity since then.

"I haven't seen anyone, not even the man you call my father. I told you this would happen...I know these people, they have all the money, they have all the power, they think they can do anything. You said that if he kidnapped me, you would contact the Home Office and involve them. Now, I am not only asking you to report this immediately, I am asking your help and to involve the authorities (involve everyone)," she wrote in an email to the solicitor.

It's been nearly two decades since the news of her forced return to Dubai was reported by the Guardian in December 2001. However, still no sign of her has been seen in public. Queen Noor's tweet has reignited the questions about human rights violations by the Dubai ruler.

Queen Noor, the widow of Jordan's King Hussein, is the first royal to speak publicly on the issue. She is also related to Dubai's royal family through her step-daughter Princess Haya, the sixth and last wife of ruler Sheikh Mohammed.

Princess Haya herself fled Dubai for Britain last year with their children, Jalila and Zayed, terrified for her safety.