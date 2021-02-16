Queen Silvia of Sweden was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries during a fall at her home, Drottningholm Palace.

The Swedish royal court released a statement shortly after the accident on Monday, February 15, informing that the Queen injured her right wrist in the fall. The doctors determined that the 77-year-old had fractured her wrist, after which she was treated and subsequently taken back home, reports Royal Central.

The statement read: "The accident occurred early on Monday morning, February 15. The Queen was then treated at Danderyd Hospital, where it was established that the Queen has fractures in her right wrist. The Queen is once again at home at Drottningholm'Palace and is feeling well under the circumstances."

The royal, who is also Sweden's longest-serving queen, has mostly enjoyed good health. She was last taken to the hospital over four years ago after becoming dizzy during Christmas.

The royal has her office at Stockholm Palace in the capital city, but her permanent residence is Drottningholm Palace on the island Lovön, where she lives with King Carl XVI Gustaf. A documentary was released about Drottningholm over three years ago, in which the queen claimed it is haunted by ghosts.

"You sometimes feel that you're not completely alone," the mother-of-three said in the documentary "Drottningholm Palace: A Royal Home," insisting that her alleged cohabitants are "all very friendly."

Her sister-in-law Princess Christina also backed the claims, telling the filmmakers: "There is much energy in this house. It would be strange if it didn't take the form of guises."

Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf also spent some time at a smaller castle outside of Stockholm during the coronavirus pandemic. The couple received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month.

"The great vaccination against covid-19 is now underway around our country. It is my hope that everyone who has the opportunity to be vaccinated in these coming months chooses to do so, so that together and as soon as possible we can get through this difficult time," the King said in a statement at the time.