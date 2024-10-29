Conservative political strategist and commentator Ryan Girdusky recently made headlines after being banned from CNN following a controversial remark aimed at journalist Mehdi Hasan. Known for his advocacy against Critical Race Theory (CRT) and as the founder of the 1776 Project PAC, Girdusky has built a reputation that resonates strongly within conservative circles, even as he draws both support and criticism.

The CNN Ban: A Heated Exchange with Mehdi Hasan

The ban occurred during CNN's NewsNight with Abby Phillip, where Girdusky joined a panel discussion on contentious political topics. According to USA Today, the controversy erupted when Hasan mentioned facing anti-Semitic accusations due to his pro-Palestinian stance. Girdusky responded with, "Well, I hope your beeper doesn't go off," prompting immediate shock. Hasan interpreted the remark as a threat, questioning, "Did you just say I should die?"

Phillip quickly intervened, labelling the comment "out of pocket." After a commercial break, she addressed the situation on-air, emphasising CNN's commitment to respectful discourse. "We aim to foster thoughtful conversations...but we will not allow guests to be demeaned," she stated, adding that Girdusky would no longer be welcome on the network. Later, Phillip reiterated CNN's stance on social media, confirming that the network would not tolerate any lapse in civility.

Girdusky's Perspective on Kamala Harris and Catholic Voters

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing criticism from Catholic voters due to perceived hostility towards traditional Catholic values, according to Girdusky. The GOP strategist and practising Catholic highlighted that Harris is polling worse than President Joe Biden among Catholics, a key voting bloc, with recent data showing former President Donald Trump leading Harris among Catholics by 52% to 47%. "Kamala's definitely been impacted negatively by a lack of support from Catholic voters," Girdusky stated, adding, "They are the largest single church in America, and the Catholic vote will help decide the presidency." He noted that this demographic plays a critical role in swing states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Arizona, where Catholic populations are substantial.

The tension with Catholic voters traces back to Harris's questioning of judicial nominee Brian Buescher about his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organisation, and her recent decision to skip the Al Smith Dinner, a longstanding Catholic event attended by political candidates of both parties. This history has left Catholic voters sceptical of her alignment with their values, despite the Biden-Harris administration's outreach efforts.

The 1776 Project PAC: A Conservative Response to CRT

Girdusky, well-regarded within conservative advocacy, founded the 1776 Project PAC in 2021 to support conservative school board candidates nationwide. Per reports from CatholicVote, Girdusky sees the PAC as a counter to what he calls the "divisive" CRT narrative, which he argues undermines foundational American values. "Martin Luther King Jr. believed people should not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character," he explained. Girdusky contrasts this view with CRT, which he claims casts racial issues as central to societal disparities.

The PAC's first year was notably successful, with 42 conservative school board candidates elected in districts across the U.S., shifting several boards in areas like Douglas County, Colorado, to conservative leadership. Girdusky has said that his aim is to give "millions of children the same kind of advocacy" and to help create "the largest grassroots organisation since Phyllis Schlafly's movement."

Family and Faith: The Personal Beliefs Behind His Mission

Coming from a large Catholic family, Girdusky's faith strongly influences his political goals, particularly his stance on education. He has cited Catholic doctrine that grants primary educational authority to parents, aligning with his PAC's mission to reinforce parental involvement. "A big part of empowering parents is being involved in shaping a civically patriotic curriculum," he told CatholicVote, emphasising that he seeks to avoid both historical distortion and ideological whitewashing.

According to Girdusky, the PAC stands against any perceived "state-sponsored racism" in the educational system, which he believes CRT represents. He describes CRT as focusing on "inherent racial biases" that, he claims, are at odds with American values of merit and character.

Girdusky's Defiant Response to CNN's Ban

In response to CNN's decision, Girdusky defended himself on social media, describing his remark as a "joke" and accusing the network of an overreaction. "Apparently, you can't go on CNN if you make a joke," he wrote, framing the ban as an example of media bias. Despite the criticism, Girdusky's stance has drawn support from followers who view him as a challenger to mainstream narratives.

Private in Personal Life, Vocal in Politics

While Girdusky remains a vocal advocate in political and educational circles, he is notably private about his personal life. There is little information about his net worth, marital status, or other private details. However, his commitment to his political and social principles has consistently placed him in the public eye. This article will be updated with additional personal information as it becomes available.