Rachel Bilson may have just confirmed rumours that she is dating Nick Viall. The actress simply blushed when asked about the nature of their relationship.

On Saturday, the "Hart of Dixie" star was at the Freeze HD Gala with best friend, Jamie King, when a representative for US Weekly asked her about Viall. The reporter wanted answers about her rumoured romance with "The Bachelor" alum, to which Bilson reportedly just "blushed" in response before she said that she does not want to talk about it.

"That's private; we'll keep that private, for now," King chimed in during the red carpet interview.

King, being the protective best friend, said that she wants Bilson to find someone "who loves her, adores her, and cherishes her." She wants her friend to meet a guy who is "funny, brilliant, and smart."

"Someone who is enthusiastic, an extrovert but also a domestic because she likes to stay at home, someone that really understands what she loves and supports her with the kind of loyalty that she supports others," King continued, to which Bilson joked that these qualities are in her "dating resume."

Meanwhile, Viall hinted that he and Bilson are taking things slow. He talked about the status of their relationship at the 10th Annual Thirst Gala on Saturday. Viall said that he and the actress are enjoying each other's company.

"I'm not really defining my relationships right now but she's definitely a friend and she's great and I always enjoy spending time with Rachel," he told the publication.

Likewise, Viall revealed the qualities he is looking for in a woman which includes someone "with a great heart" who can put up with him. He admitted that he is eager to meet that person but clarified that he is not in a rush to do it or find that person.

Bilson and Viall stirred romance rumours after they exchanged flirty messages on each other's Instagram accounts. The "Take Two" actress met the 39-year-old reality TV star when she appeared on his "Viall Files" podcast in July. Since then, he has been complimenting her photos, which had netizens wondering if they are dating in real life.