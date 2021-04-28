Rachel Bilson has revealed that she and Rami Malek have made up since the viral photo drama between them last month which was giving her "panic attacks."

It all started after Bilson's appearance on an episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast last month, where she finally disclosed why she had deleted a high school yearbook photo of herself and Malek that she had shared on Instagram in 2019. She had shared the throwback image at a time when Malek was getting a lot of buzz due to his Oscar nomination for his Bohemian Rhapsody performance.

During the podcast, the actress revealed that it was Malek who requested her to delete the picture, as he didn't like that photo of himself. "I would really appreciate it if you take that down. I'm a really private person," Malek told her in a DM.

Read more Rami Malek, Daniel Craig kissed on 'Bond' set

"But I was super bummed because he was always so nice and we were good friends, and I'm a big fan of not taking yourself seriously, especially at that level of fame and talent. But look, he wants to be super respected, it's his thing, so I respected it. I took it down. I was just a little bummed at how it was handled," she confessed about the incident on the podcast.

However, fans of the two artists would be pleased to know that they have patched things up between them after the small tiff. The "Hart of Dixie" actress shared on a recent episode of the LadyGang podcast: "Rami and I have actually talked. Since that came out, he connected with me and we're all good. He was so sweet and we're totally fine now, and we talked about it and we're good."

The 39-year-old also confessed that she had shared the story on the previous podcast thinking it to be "casual" and "funny" and did not expect it to get blown up into a huge drama. "I was so mortified though. Like, I was having a panic attack. I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, 'I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I'm doing this again,'" she said.

To Bilson's relief, her high school classmate was "gracious" about the incident and it turned out to be a "good thing" as it gave them a chance to "reconnect." "I was just so happy we were able to squash it and move on. I get it and I totally understood. And he knew I wasn't doing it with any ill intentions," she said.