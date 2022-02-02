Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under pressure to cut ties with Spotify but they have remained committed to continuing their work with the streaming giant. According to radio host Ray Hadley, their decision only shows how money-hungry they are.

The outspoken Radio 2GB host sounded off on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's response to calls for them to end their contract with the Swedish media app on his morning show. He said the couple lacks the conscience over their refusal to ditch Spotify.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed multi-year deals for a reported £18million to produce original content under Archewell Audio. They have only released one podcast episode, a Christmas special in 2020, which had their son Archie cameo. Hadley said it is not enough for the couple to just express concerns over Spotify's stance on the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They have come under pressure to ditch their £18million deal with the mega giant as a result of [Joe Rogan's] views but have so far refused to do it. It's amazing what £18million will do when it comes to conscience, and there's no conscience there," he said.

A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple vows to stay committed to continue their work with Spotify. They have reportedly already raised their concerns on "the all-too-real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform" in April 2021, and have "worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis" since they launched Archewell Foundation.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Aside from Hadley, Piers Morgan also blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their response to the criticism Spotify received for its support of Joe Rogan. The American host has been accused of spreading lies and conspiracies about COVID-19 on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

Morgan said "Spotify should give Rogan cash" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earn from their shows and tear up their contract. He defended Rogan for being open-minded and not wanting to "park himself into any particular political or social tribe."