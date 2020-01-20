Police suspected that 32-year-old Jamie Rogers was in possession of indecent images of children. After his arrest, the police discovered that the man had over 21,000 pictures and 600 videos of women he had drugged and sexually assaulted. Rogers admitted to his crimes and was sentenced by the Kingston Crown Court for his attack on seven of the women.

Between January 2009 and July 2017, Rogers targeted seven women whom he brought home and drugged. The married man brought the victims home after drinking sessions and gave them a pill which he claimed would relieve them of their headache. In reality, Rogers had been giving his victims a date-rape drug in the form of the pill.

Once the victims were unconscious, he would proceed to rape them and record his heinous acts. One of the videos found by the police revealed that Rogers had drugged a couple and proceeded to rape the woman while her partner was unconscious in the same room. None of the victims realised they had been raped until the police contacted them. Rogers' wife was also unaware of her husband's depraved activities in their home in Hanworth.

The Sun reported that there was a two-year delay in Rogers being taken into custody since his initial arrest. During the two-year period, the West London resident had separated from his wife and moved to Sheffield to live alone. No further cases were reported during the two years.

In December 2019, Rogers admitted to 12 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration, as well as 19 counts of sexual assault of seven women. The Evening Standard reported the sentence received by Rogers on January 17, 2020.

Rogers will be serving a 21-year prison sentence along with an extended license of seven years. Rogers will be in the sex offenders register for life. The judge at Kingston Crown Court branded Rogers a dangerous criminal. Due to the threat he poses to the public, Rogers will have to serve two-thirds of his 21-year sentence before he can even apply for parole.