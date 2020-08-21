Ray Fisher revealed that Warner Media is finally looking into his and others' complaints of "toxic and abusive environment" during the reshoots of "Justice League" under filmmaker Joss Whedon.

The actor, who played Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie, was very outspoken about his dislike for those who ruled over the making of the film. He name dropped Whedon and DC Films executive Geoff Johns.

In a tweet early in August, he mentioned that Johns threatened his career after he and his agent tried to take their grievances about the toxicity on the set to the higher-ups.

"During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent's) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career," Fisher wrote adding, "This behavior cannot continue."

His statement about Johns came after he revealed that Whedon was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" with his on-set treatment of the cast and crew. He said that he was "enabled, in many ways" by Johns and film producer Jon Berg. Whedon took over for Zack Snyder who had to attend to a family tragedy.

A>E

Fisher's grievances on social media eventually reached the attention of Warner Media, which he said will conduct an investigation into his accusations. He called it a "massive step forward" in addressing the issue. The actor believes that the investigation will obviously involve Whedon, Johns, and Berg whom he said "grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T's merger with Time Warner."

"After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots." he tweeted adding, "Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!"

Interestingly, Fisher is just among the others who complained about how Whedon handled the reshoot for the "Justice League." Fellow director Kevin Smith learned from a film crew member that it was "uncomfortable on set" because Whedon was cutting down and dismissing Snyder's version. He literally criticised Snyder's work and the performance of the actors.

The accusations eventually led to the petition to release the "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League."