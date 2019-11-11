The origins of online sports betting in the US can be traced back to the mid-1990's. This is when commercial offshore sportsbooks launched the first online sports betting websites to target the US market. Specialized software was developed to allow sports bettors to place bets with the use of the internet

Soon after, the first software was developed to help private bookies run their business online. While it took some time for this concept to gain any traction, this was the start of the pay per head bookie software industry. For a weekly fee covering all of a bookie's active customers, you now had an automated way of processing all the transactions that go into a business of this nature.

Along with the online sportsbook industry, there have been some tremendous strides in the modern day pay per head software applications, but the basic concept remains the same. Today's private bookies have access to a turnkey business system that takes betting action online. Only paying a weekly fee for active betting customers creates a very low financial barrier to entry when it comes running and managing your own independent sportsbook.

Real Bookies' Place as True Pay Per Head Industry Pioneers

Real Bookies has been helping private bookie take bets online for more than 12 years while also refining the process along the way. Founded in Costa Rica by sports betting experts, they quickly developed a online gambling software package that was both comprehensive and innovative in its design. To stay ahead of the competition, investment in both the operating system and the bookie software application forged the company's reputation as a true pioneer in the pay per head industry.

Never one to rest on their laurels, Real Bookies continues to blaze a trail in the online gambling industry with products and services that can be customized to a private bookie's individual business needs. From a basic pay per head package to advanced online bookmaking applications, this remains a bookie software solutions provider that can help you build and grow your business beyond even your highest expectations. Many of the company's early customers are still bringing in a highly lucrative return on investment in the online sports betting industry.

Profiting From The Real Bookies Difference

The main reason anyone goes into business for themselves is to make money while being their own boss. The two main things needed is product/service demand and an effective way to meet that demand.

Sports betting in the US alone has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry over the past two decades. This growth continues at a rapid pace with more and more states adding land-based sportsbooks to their casinos and racetracks with casino gambling. Along with the big commercial online sportsbooks, this accounts for a big piece of the annual sports betting revenue.

What most sports bettors do not realize is that the biggest source of revenue betting on sports is still generated by private bookmakers. Savvy customers have grown to realize the value a bookie brings to the table with a much higher level of customer service and personal attention to detail.

This has created a golden business opportunity for starting up your own private book as long as you have Real Bookies as the ultimate silent business partner. You still run and manage the book while they provide all the necessary business tools.

From an advanced mobile betting platform to fast and easy access to a wide variety of betting lines and odds, Real Bookies provides everything you need to be successful both in the short term and over the long haul.

Running a Full-Service Bookie Operation With Real Bookies

Real Bookies has already proven to be true pay per head industry pioneers. These days, they continue to focus their efforts on being true innovators when it comes to improving your bottom line.

One of the best ways to maximize the value in the weekly per head fees paid is to create various profit centers that can build both your customer base while building net profit. Real Bookies offers a sophisticated software solution to run an expanded racebook for betting on horses as one key revenue source.

Another software app included in your pay head fees is an online casino with slots, other video games and live casino table games. This can provide an excellent source of cash flow and weekly profit during the slower times in the sports betting calendar.

Everything you need to run a full-service online gambling operation is included in your Real Bookies PPH service package. You will never have to worry about additional fees and hidden costs for add-ons you really do not need. This is another major plus when it comes to meeting and exceeding the set financial goals for your bookie business.

Growing and Expanding Your Bookie Operation With Real Bookies

Now that you have all the proper tools in place to handle the daily operational end of things, you can devote more of your time focusing on the tasks that can grow and expand your customer base.

The best thing about running and managing your own independent sportsbook is the ability to shape your customer base anyway you want. Some bookies look for recreational bettors that bring a higher level of stability to what can be a very volatile business environment. Other bookmakers are looking for the high volume bettors that add both a bigger risk and a bigger reward with their weekly betting habits.

Either way, Real Bookies also offers some powerful marketing tools to help grow the business in anyway you choose.

At the top of the list is establishing a professional online presence through a customized business website. You will have an online betting portal that projects the quality service you can provide.

You also need an online marketing tool that can reach your target market. Add in a few fast and effective ways to communicate with your sports betting clientele and that adds up the Real Bookies marketing advantage needed to manage this end of the business.

Being successful as a private bookie still takes hard work and added effort on your part, but Real Bookies is that silent business partner that remains right by your side to help get the job done.