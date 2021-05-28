It comes as no real surprise to the football community that Real Madrid CF has finally confirmed the departure of head coach Zinedine Zidane. After a season that brought no silverware, the exit was expected, even though many hoped that the highly successful manager would decide to continue.

On Thursday morning, weeks of speculation finally came to an end when Real Madrid issued an official statement regarding Zidane's exit: "Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club. We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid."

The statement hinted that it was the coach and not the club that made the decision. The players themselves have hinted that they would have wanted Zidane to continue. Midfielder Toni Kroos for one, was vocal about how much he enjoys working with the Frenchman.

Nevertheless, what's done is done and Real Madrid needs to look for a replacement. Massimiliano Allegri was linked with Los Blancos, but he signed with Juventus earlier this week while the position at Real Madrid remained in limbo.

That has opened the door for Antonio Conte, who had incidentally just resigned from his post with Serie A champions Inter Milan. Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez also has the opportunity to be promoted from his position at the helm of Real Madrid Castilla, in a move that is reminiscent of Santiago Solari's short-lived stint with the first team in the 2018-19 season.

Raul may not be too keen to follow Solari's footsteps, who only kept the job for a few months after working hard to fix the disaster left by Julen Lopetegui. The former Spanish National Team coach got the job after Zidane's first exit, and inherited a destabilised team that had also just lost Cristiano Ronaldo. Lopetegui lasted only five months before Solari took over, who in turn did not last until the end of the season before Zidane was asked to return.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has entered the radar after news emerged that he is having disagreements with sporting director Leonardo. The Argentine may be available soon, and he will likely be open to the challenge of coaching Real Madrid instead of returning to Tottenham Hotspur.

Florentino Perez will want to lock down a new manager soon, as he has several players that also have contracts and transfers that need to be settled.