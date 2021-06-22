While there is an abundance of action on the pitch during the ongoing European Championship, other interesting scenes are also playing out. One such incident is a reunion between ex-teammates Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo, who were seen having a chat after Germany defeated Portugal 4-2 in their match earlier this week.

Cameras were quick to catch the pair as they shared a lengthy conversation after the gruelling match. The audio wasn't picked up and lip readers didn't have much luck deciphering the conversation, but luckily, the German was happy to share the topics that were brought up during the exchange.

Kroos spoke about the encounter in the "Einfach mal Luppen" podcast, where he said, "We were neighbours in the dressing room so of course I was glad to see him again. We spoke briefly about the game, of course, but also about the matches that are to come. I wished him the best of luck and asked him how he was doing in Italy."

It may be remembered that Ronaldo moved to Italy to join Juventus in 2018, just weeks after helping Real Madrid win their 13th UEFA Champions League trophy. Needless to say, the pair had gone through a lot together during the time they were both at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Kroos is one of the few remaining veterans who were part of the legendary three-peat of UCL victories that the club won under Zinedine Zidane. Incidentally, he also had a mini reunion with another ex-Real Madrid player, Pepe, who was also there to represent Portugal.

"Pepe is also an outstanding guy who sometimes seems very wild on the pitch," said Kroos, recalling the defender's aggressive style on the pitch.

"He doesn't seem so nice on it, but he is totally nice off the pitch. It's exactly the same with Cristiano Ronaldo," he added, further echoing what numerous teammates have said about the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Ronaldo is hoping to lead Portugal to back-to-back European Championship trophies, after claiming their first title back in 2016. The loss against Germany was a setback, but Group F is still wide open with Germany and Portugal tied with three points against France's four. Even Hungary is still in contention despite scoring only one point so far.