In the middle of a massive slump in the club's form, Real Madrid CF had their official squad photo taken this week at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas. The photo shoot provided the first opportunity for manager Zinedine Zidane to come face to face with club president Florentino Perez, following their back-to-back defeats against Alaves in La Liga and Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.

Zidane was at the venue early in the morning, with Perez also arriving fairly early. It is unclear if the pair had a one-on-one meeting before the rest of the players and staff arrived for the photo shoot. Pressure has been mounting on Zidane, despite having led the club to the Spanish La Liga title last season.

Outside sources have been claiming that the French manager's job depends on Real Madrid's qualification into the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. However, Perez and Zidane's relationship has remained solid for two decades, starting from the time when Zidane was a player all the way to the time he rose up the ranks to the head coach position.

There is no real evidence that Zidane is losing the confidence of Perez and the players, despite the fans and the media continuously stirring up the pot. The fans have good reasons to raise questions however, with the club at the brink of elimination from the UEFA Champions League after losing to the Ukrainian side for the second time this season.

Nevertheless, Zidane has been a master at reviving the club and bringing home silverware even when it seems like they are in dire straits. He has pulled one miracle out of the bag at every opportunity, and this season is still far from over.

Captain Sergio Ramos is also in the news as of late, with his contract due for renewal. Ramos has proven his value at the club in recent years, with their form dipping massively every time he is not on the pitch. It is expected that a deal will be finalised soon.