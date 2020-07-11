Another game, another Real Madrid penalty. Both of Los Blancos' goals against Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano had some form of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) involvement. However, the critics can say what they want, it was a resounding victory and neither one of the goals that resulted from VAR intervention could logically be questioned.

The first goal was a calm penalty in the 10th minute taken by acting captain Karim Benzema. The spot kick was awarded after Ferland Mendy was tackled right on the line by Ximo Navarro. The referee didn't hesitate to award the penalty, and VAR replays clearly showed Navarro's knee digging into Mendy's heel right on the line into the penalty area.

Karim Benzema took on the responsibility of taking the penalty in the absence of Sergio Ramos due to a suspension. The Frenchman made it look easy as he drilled the shot into the left corner of the net. Real Madrid showed their intentions as Toni Kroos made an attempt almost immediately after the penalty was scored.

Real Madrid's second goal needed a much longer VAR review than the penalty call. Marco Asensio scored from Benzema's brilliant assist but it looked like the Frenchman was offside. Asensio was careful to stay behind the ball and was certainly onside. After displaying a frozen frame showing the pass from Rodrygo to Benzema, it was clear that he was onside. The goal was given and the league leaders found themselves 2-0 up.

Alaves threatened to score on more than one occasion but Thibaut Courtois was always there to deny them. The Real Madrid defence held up well despite the absence of Ramos (suspended) and Marcelo, who is injured for the rest of the season.

Real Madrid are now four points ahead of closest rival, FC Barcelona. With only three games remaining, the leaders are looking at the opportunity to win their first La Liga title since 2017, and since Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus.

