It has just been a week since Real Madrid won La Liga, and there's some bad news. Los Blancos striker Mariano has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

The 26-year old will be self-isolating, as of now, and won't be available for the Madrid side's training sessions ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City. Zinedine Zidane and his boys are currently preparing for their round-of-16 second leg clash against the Premier League side.

Real Madrid is trailing 1-2 behind City at the end of their first leg encounter that took place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. They will travel to the Etihad Stadium to settle scores on August 7.

Since Mariano has tested positive for COVID-19, he has been forced out of Real's Manchester plans. The 26-year-old didn't come in contact with any of the other club players and staff, and his was the only positive result to be recorded following a routine round of screening.

In a statement released on the club's official website, Real Madrid announced, "After the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday on our first team footballers by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano, tested positive. The player is in perfect health and is complying with the protocol of isolation at home."

Real kept Mariano as an unused substitute during their last La Liga match that they drew 2-2 against Leganes on July 19.

In 2020, Mariano made seven appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions. He even scored during his side's 2-0 win over Barcelona in March.

Although Mariano won't be available in the lineup against City, Real Madrid will hope that the fixture goes according to their plans. Los Blancos must win the game against Manchester City by at least two goals to qualify for the quarter-finals.

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps growing around the world, a set of quarantine measures have been put in place for individuals who are travelling from Spain to Britain. However, as Goal reports, Real has been exempted from these regulations.

As a result, Los Blancos players won't be required to stay in isolation for 14 days once they enter the UK. And as reports claim, there won't be any further review of that situation.