Real Madrid fans are up in arms after the club was forced to fly to Pamplona on Friday despite a heavy snowstorm that later forced flights to be cancelled. Now, the players are stuck in Pamplona and are unable to return to Madrid due to frozen runways at the Barajas airport. They will have to attempt to fly directly to Malaga by Wednesday in order to make it to their Supercopa de España match against Athletic Club.

The La Liga champions have now spent a third night in Pamplona where they drew 0-0 against Osasuna on Saturday. The match was played on pitch that was covered in snow and stadium workers had to work overtime just to make the conditions playable.

✈️?? We'll travel directly from Pamplona to Málaga tomorrow for the Super Cup semi-final.#RMSuperCopa | #HalaMadrid January 10, 2021

After the players were stuck for over four hours on the plane on Friday, Real Madrid is not risking another airport debacle. They have decided to head straight to Malaga instead of flying back to Madrid which has been buried in snow thanks to Storm Filomena.

The club is left frustrated and are questioning why their match against Osasuna was not suspended despite the weather.

The option of rail travel has also gone out the window as the heavy snowfall has also halted train services across many parts of the country. Real Madrid needs to be in Malaga by Wednesday, if they want to be ready to play the Supercopa semi-final against Athletic.

The trip to Malaga is scheduled for Monday morning, but it remains to be seen if conditions have improved enough for the club to travel. The players want to get to Andalusia as soon as possible. With Malaga being all the way on the southern part of the Iberian peninsula, the club is hoping that the conditions there would prove to be better. Instead of being stuck under piles of snow, they are hoping to be able to put in some training sessions in Malaga before Thursday.

If the team makes it on time and secures a victory against Athletic, they will need to extend their time down south. The Supercopa final is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Sevilla. The advantage is that they won't have to travel very far. The other semi-final will be played between Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona, which will take place on Wednesday in Cordoba.