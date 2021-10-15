Real Madrid fans will be relieved to find out that the squad's defensive injury woes are not as extreme as previously thought. It has now been confirmed by the club's medical team that star summer signing David Alaba only suffered a minor knock on his knee, and he will be fit enough to travel with the team as they face Shakhtar Donetsk in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League next Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti found himself in a worrying situation earlier this week, with the Austrian thought to have been badly injured. However, Marca described it as a "false alarm," with the medical team convinced that the central defender will be able to return to action in a few days.

The squad returned to training on Thursday after the international break, and Real Madrid's doctors took the opportunity to evaluate the players and their fitness levels. Apart from the good news on Alaba, Brazil international Eder Militao also raised an alarm after appearing to be injured when he limped out of the national team's match against Colombia a few days ago.

Luckily, his injury is not believed to be long-term, but further tests will be carried out on Friday to determine a course of action and to establish the amount of time that he will be sidelined.

Unfortunately, the good news does not extend to Dani Carvajal, who has been ruled out for the Shakhtar clash. He has been in and out of the treatment room for the better part of the past year, and his comebacks have been short-lived. Ancelotti will want to ease him in slowly in order to prevent yet another relapse. However, it will be a shame if he can't be fit enough to start "El Clasico" against FC Barcelona on October 24.

Elsewhere, summer signing Eduardo Camavinga was a revelation in his first few matches with Los Blancos, but suffered a foot injury while playing with France. However, he is said to be recovering quickly, and is able to train fully with the rest of the squad.

Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale are also sidelined, with Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard both in doubt for the upcoming matches as well.