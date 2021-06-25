Real Madrid has made it very clear that they plan to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. The French club is not keen on the move, but the Spanish giants are hoping that the club's interest in their defender, Raphael Varane, might soften their stance.

Real Madrid had a very conservative year as far as signings go, with the clear goal of funneling funds into the renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and an explosive Galactico signing this summer. Apart from Mbappe, the club is also reportedly targeting Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

The Frenchman remains the top priority for now, but PSG has not been open to listening to offers. Real Madrid is happy to play the waiting game, as long as Mbappe does not sign a new long-term contract with the French outfit.

His current deal only runs until June 30, 2022, and Los Blancos are ready to pounce should he decide to leave now or next year on a free transfer. Real Madrid has had a good relationship with PSG, and they are hoping that a meeting between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Florentino Perez can be arranged soon.

While everyone is supposedly focused on the ongoing European Championship, deals are in fact being made all over Europe. Who can say that a meeting between the two presidents can't take place in the coming days?

Real Madrid is not too keen on spending way beyond 100 million euros, but Varane may come in as part of a player pls cash deal. The La Liga giants have also prepared for the financial blow by putting players like Luka Jovic, Dani Cabellos and Brahim Diaz up for sale.

The time appears ripe for Mbappe to join Real Madrid, now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left and with Gareth Bale losing favour. Karim Benzema now rules the attack, but the two Frenchmen work together well as they have proven in Euro 2020.

Both parties want the move to happen, but PSG is determined to keep Mbappe. It remains to be seen if they will be able to offer him a contract he can't refuse, or if they will risk losing him for free next season just to keep the Spaniards frustrated for another 12 months.

Meanwhile, Haaland may enter the scene, and if he makes the move first and does really well, the Norwegian wonder may pose a threat to Mbappe's dream of donning the white shirt.