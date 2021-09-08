Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is at the peak of his career and continues to be the main man in the club's offensive line. However, he has revealed that he continues to hold a soft spot for former club Olympique Lyonnais, and he always find it a pleasure to come back to the city.

On Tuesday, Benzema found himself back in the city of Lyon where he joined the French National Football Team in their 2-0 victory against Finland. The match took place at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, giving Benzema a homecoming of sorts.

During his time with Lyon, Benzema scored 66 goals from 148 games. He lifted four Ligue 1 trophies with the club, along with a Coupe de France and two Trophee des Champions crowns. His success with the French outfit caught the attention of the Spanish giants, and he was scooped up by Real Madrid in 2009 back when he was only 21 years old.

What he has done at the Santiago Bernabeu since then is something that every football fan is aware of. However, he says that he still thinks of Lyon as a special place. "Going back to my city, where it all started, is going to be very special," he said, as quoted by Marca.

Incidentally, he may also follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps one day. The Portuguese superstar has rejoined Manchester United, the club where he first gained notoriety as one of the best players in the world. He made his way back to the Premier League side after a successful career that saw him winning numerous team and individual trophies in Spain and Italy on the club level and for the Portuguese national team.

Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has opened the doors for a similar comeback for Benzema, saying: "I know there was contact with Benzema last season, via [sporting director] Juninho. If there's a possibility of Benzema returning to Lyon, we will of course find the solution. He has never been in the new stadium and for our fans that would be a dream. It all depends on Real Madrid's results."

Last year, Benzema admitted that returning to Lyon is a possibilty in the future. "[I won't return] now, because I'm at the best club in the world and want to stay here, but to finish my career at Lyon, later, why not? They are my team and they are in my heart," he said.

For now, Lyon fans will have to enjoy seeing Benzema play for France in their stadium. after the match, he shared an emotional message thanking the fans who came out to see him play on Tuesday.