Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly planning to bring Gareth Bale back to the club. The Welsh star moved to Real Madrid from the Spurs amid much fanfare back in 2013, but has since fallen out of favour with current coach Zinedine Zidane.

It has been clear from the past several seasons (perhaps not including Zidane's hiatus when he did significant playing time) that Bale no longer features prominently in the manager's plans for Real Madrid's future. However, he still has two years remaining in his current contract with the La Liga champions.

According to Spanish publication Cuatro, Bale knows that he will no longer enjoy a decent amount of playing time if he stays with the club. The relationship with Zidane has broken down so badly that Bale had requested not to be called up to be part of the squad that travelled to England for Real Madrid's final match of the Champions League season when they lost against Manchester City in the round-of-16.

As such, Bale could be opening the door to Tottenham Hotspur, which is currently managed by "The Special One" who knows the player well. Real Madrid, just like most other football clubs, are looking to unload expensive players that are weighing down on their already strained finances. Despite being one of the richest sports organisations in the world, Real Madrid is not immune to the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This only means that if the Spurs are willing to cough up the cash, Real Madrid probably won't say no. Tottenham is the club where Bale grew as a player, and where he established himself as a world-class athlete. After winning a host of titles at Real Madrid, a comeback will be welcomed by a good number of fans.

However, earlier reports suggested that Bale fully intends to see out his contract with Real Madrid. After all, a move away will likely mean that he would have to take a pay cut. Especially in the current situation, not many clubs are willing to pay the astronomical salary he earns with the La Liga champions. Bale is currently enjoying an estimated £15 million annual salary, which will be hard to match.