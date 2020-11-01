Belgian forward Eden Hazard will be relieved to have finally scored his first goal for Real Madrid in more than a year. The reigning La Liga champions faced Huesca in an early fixture at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Saturday afternoon. Real Madrid moved to the top of the La Liga table following a convincing 4-1 victory.

Hazard figured in Zinedine Zidane's starting lineup after spending most of the 2019-20 season and the start of the current season on the bench. Fans who have been starting to lose their patience with the Belgian were finally treated with a goal. In the 40th minute, Hazard drew first blood with a clinical left-foot shot into the left corner struck from outside the penalty area.

France forward Karim Benzema doubled Real Madrid's lead just before half-time. Federico Valverde meanwhile, is continuing to show Zidane that he deserves a permanent place as a starter. He assisted Hazard for the first goal and scored one himself ten minutes after the restart.

A momentary defensive lapse at Real Madrid's back line allowed David Ferreiro to score the visitors' only goal with a quarter of an hour left in the match. Karim Benzema extinguished any hopes of a Huesca comeback by scoring the hosts' fourth goal in the final minute of regulation time.

Despite the fact that Huesca has not registered a league win so far this season, Real Madrid needed to fire on all cylinders. Just last week, they suffered a shock defeat against newly-promoted Cadiz. It has been a real rollercoaster for Real, who are ecstatic to have won this season's first "El Clasico" last weekend. However, they suffered one loss and one draw in the UEFA Champions League.

Zidane will be happy to see Hazard finally making contributions in the attack. He is also linking up well with Benzema and Valverde. It remains to be seen if they can develop into a deadly attacking combo.

Real Madrid is back on top of the La Liga table, with Atletico Madrid just two points behind with a game in hand.