Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard suffered an injury during last Sunday's Spanish La Liga match against Alaves. The reigning league champions lost 2-1 and were dealt an even bigger blow as they are left to face even more fitness setbacks.

The extent of Hazard's injury remains unclear after an ultrasound done after the match was inconclusive. The Belgian is now awaiting the results of an MRI scan to reveal the status of his latest injury. However, it is already clear that he will be unavailable for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid has travelled to the Ukraine hoping for a good result to keep their Champions League hopes alive despite a less than ideal start to the season which has now been marred by injuries. This is already Hazard's seventh injury since arriving at Real Madrid amid much fanfare from Premier League side Chelsea FC. He has since missed 37 matches and has so far failed to live up to expectations at the Spanish capital.

Read more Real Madrid escapes Champions League scare with victory over Inter Milan

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that Hazard's injury is just a small knock and he can recover quickly. With big matches coming up against Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach and Atletico Madrid, the club will need to have as many players available as possible.

Meanwhile, on the upside, Karim Benzema is finally returning to competition after being sidelined for three games also due to an injury. The Frenchman has joined the squad that travelled to Kiev, and his presence could be key to a much-needed victory on Tuesday. It may be remembered that Shakhtar staged a surprising upset at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, after they defeated Real Madrid in their opening Group Stage match.

However, captain Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are still sidelined due to injuries of their own.

Real Madrid squad against Shakhtar Donetsk:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube

Defenders: Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Victor Chust

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Martin Odegaard, Isco, Sergio Arribas

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Jr, Mariano Diaz, Rodrygo Goes