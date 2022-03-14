Rebel Wilson used her time hosting Sunday's BAFTA Awards to roast members of the British royal family, including Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew.

The 42-year old Australian star openly mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during an introduction of the nominees for the "Outstanding British Film" category. She took a swipe at the couple's Oprah interview in March last year.

She said as quoted by Hello magazine, "From drama to fantasy, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview had it all. Unfortunately, that's not nominated in this category, but some incredible films are. Let's take a look at some of the most outstanding British films this year."

In the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their experiences as working royals prior to their exit, dubbed Megxit, in January 2020. The former "Suits" star alleged that she was refused help for her suicidal thoughts. She also accused a senior royal of being racist and said Kate Middleton made her cry in the leadup to her wedding to Prince Harry.

The 37-year old, on the other hand, claimed there were talks about how dark their children will be during the early parts of their relationship. He also said his brother Prince William is trapped in the system and does not know how to get out. The couple both shared that they felt abandoned financially and emotionally by the royals.

Aside from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Wilson also poked fun at Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview in 2019. In it, he denied meeting Virginia Roberts Giuffre on the night she alleged he raped her, claiming he was at Pizza Express for a birthday party.

The "Pitch Perfect" actress said, "So I was going to do a musical number as host, it was about Prince Andrew though. Um, no guys, it's no, it's not what you think. It was on roller skates, it's called Pizza Express. But don't worry, I'm not gonna do it, I'm not gonna sing. I'm saving my voice for the sequel to Cats."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview may not have made it to the BAFTA nominations. But it was nominated for a 2021 Television Critics Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a People's Choice Award.