Rebel Wilson made a cheeky dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in the U.S.A. during an appearance on "This Morning" on Thursday.

The Australian actress could not resist making a slight dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when she was interviewed by ITV host Alison Hammond. It started when she was asked about how she was feeling in the run-up to her hosting gig at the BAFTAs on Sunday.

She feels confident that it will go smoothly as it "has gone pretty well" so far, in her past experiences. A scene from Steven Spielberg's highly-acclaimed "West Side Story," which is up for five awards, then played which showed the cast dancing to the track "America."

Hammond sang the lyrics to the song, "I like to be in America, Okay by me in America" which prompted Rebel to joke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She said, "Meghan and Harry's new theme song."

Wilson's interview on the show came after she revealed that a royal family member vets on her jokes. She appeared on BBC's "The One Show" and said she texted her material for the BAFTAs to the member to check if it is okay before she reads it out loud to the audience.

"I do have a connection with the Royal Family, who I send certain jokes to... to check they're OK,'" she told hosts Jermaine Jenas and Lauren Laverne. She declined to name who her contact is. But she can vouch that the royal family can take jokes about themselves too like other regular people.

"They actually have a really great sense of humour, people think like, because of their position, but they like to laugh as well.

The 40-year-old comedian is set to host the 75th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall. It is only understandable that she would have her jokes about the British royals checked because Prince William happens to be BAFTA's patron. He usually attends the event with Kate Middleton.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton had to back out of Sunday's ceremony due to "diary constraints." During last year's BAFTA, Wilson opened her speech with, "It's really great to be here at the Royal Andrew—Royal Harry— Royal Philip—no, Royal... Palace Place?"