The gaming community is mourning the passing of an icon today with the death of Vince Zampella.

The towering figure in the video game industry whose influence stretched from seminal World War II shooters to genre-defining battle royale hits, has died at age 55 following a single-car crash on Southern California's Angeles Crest Highway on Sunday, NBC reports.

The head of Respawn Entertainment and former CEO of Infinity Ward, has had an illustrious career in the gaming industry and fans are looking to hop back in to his best titles as a tribute to his life and work.

Medal of Honor: Allied Assault — The Game That Put Him on the Map

Long before Call of Duty became a household name, Zampella cut his teeth as the development director of Medal of Honor: Allied Assault in 2002. The title was a critical and commercial success, bringing cinematic intensity and immersive World War II gameplay to PC audiences.

It is widely credited with revitalising the historical first-person shooter genre and showcasing Zampella's ability to blend storytelling with high-impact action, putting him on the industry's radar and paving the way for his future endeavours.

Titanfall — Reinventing the Shooter Formula

After parting ways with Activision in 2010, Zampella co-founded Respawn Entertainment, where he set out to reinvent the shooter with Titanfall.

This innovative title blended fast-paced infantry combat with towering mech suits, introducing fluid movement mechanics and strategic depth that invigorated the genre. Titanfall expanded the possibilities of how shooters could feel and play, influencing competitors and future Respawn projects alike.

Titanfall 2 expanded on the mechanics of the first game and was received even better. The game had a longer campaign, on top of improved shooting mechanics and gameplay.

Apex Legends — A Surprise Global Phenomenon

Respawn's 2019 release Apex Legends saw Zampella's influence extend into the burgeoning battle royale space. Launched with little warning, the game quickly captivated millions with its polished gameplay, character-driven design and team-based mechanics.

It demonstrated Zampella's capacity to innovate within emerging genres, proving that even established developers could redefine expectations. The success of Apex Legends affirmed Respawn's place at the forefront of multiplayer gaming and showed how audience engagement could be reshaped by bold design choices.

Apex Legends remains as a top battle royale to this date. It rivals the likes of Fortnite, PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Star Wars Jedi Series — Cinematic Action Beyond Shooters

While Zampella's early career centred on shooters, his role as head of Respawn saw him shepherd titles like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor into existence.

This critically acclaimed action-adventure game married narrative depth with smooth combat, expanding Respawn's portfolio and highlighting Zampella's versatility as a creative leader.

By helping deliver high-quality storytelling in a beloved franchise universe, he broadened the scope of what players could expect from studio-driven single-player experiences.

There's a third and final game in the series but there are few details known about it for now, including what Zampella's influences are on it.

Zampella's untimely passing has left a mark on the industry but his life will forever be remembered through games that shaped multiple genres. There are hundreds of hours between these games and those who want to pay tribute to the gamemaker's life should try these out.