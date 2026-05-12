Meta will begin cutting about 8,000 jobs worldwide from 20 May, with US staff offered at least 16 weeks of base pay as severance as the tech giant pushes through a fresh round of restructuring built around artificial intelligence.

The company confirmed the details to employees in an internal memo, saying the Meta shake‑up will also include a hiring freeze on nearly 6,000 open roles as teams are slimmed down and reorganised.

Meta will begin layoffs from May 20 while freezing 6,000 open roles as the company reallocates resources toward artificial intelligence and restructuring efforts.



Read More: https://t.co/D6ZFwLMJY6#Meta #Layoffs #MetaLayoffs — Storyboard18 (@Storyboard18_) May 12, 2026

Meta is stripping out close to 10% of its global workforce as part of what executives describe as an AI‑driven overhaul of the business, aimed at 'improving efficiency and streamlining operations.' The company is racing to keep pace with rivals in generative AI, from OpenAI to Google, and has made clear that billions of dollars in investment will be funded in part by running the rest of the organisation leaner.

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What Meta Has Told Staff About Severance

In a note to employees, Meta's Chief People Officer Janelle Gale said the firm was making 'organisational changes' that will result in workforce reductions, and conceded that news of the layoffs had leaked before the company was ready to brief staff. That forced Meta to confirm the cuts earlier than planned, rather than let rumour and leaked headcounts fill the vacuum.

For US workers whose Meta jobs disappear after 20 May, the headline figure is 16 weeks of base pay, plus an extra two weeks' salary for every full year spent at the company. Someone with five years' service, for example, would be looking at a minimum of 26 weeks' pay, before any unused holiday or bonuses are factored in under local policy.

Meta is axing 8,000 jobs to bankroll a $145bn AI build-out as Big Tech swaps headcount for hardware and Wall Street cheers.#markzuckerburg #meta #AIBoom #artificialintelligence



Read More: https://t.co/rimkja5cit pic.twitter.com/YfFzV4VBAe — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) May 10, 2026

Meta has also promised to keep healthcare in place for those affected. The company says it will cover COBRA insurance premiums for up to 18 months for impacted US employees and their families, a significant cushion in a system where losing your job can also mean losing medical cover overnight.

Outside the United States, Meta is not putting firm numbers in writing yet. The company says packages will be built around 'similar principles' but will inevitably vary according to national labour law and existing employment contracts.

In practice, that means many staff in Europe and other heavily regulated markets could see different combinations of notice, severance and benefits, with full details to arrive closer to the implementation date.

**META EXECUTIVES SPLIT $921 MILLION IN STOCK GRANTS WHILE 8,000 WORKERS GOT 16 WEEKS TO FIND NEW CAREERS**



Mark Zuckerberg's brilliant math: $921 million divided by 12 executives equals $76.75 million per person



While 8,000 fired workers split $480 million in total severance… — Kalshi Finance (@Kalshi_Finance) May 10, 2026

Alongside the cash and benefits, Meta is offering career support to those it is pushing out the door. That includes job‑search assistance and, crucially for foreign workers on visas, immigration advice and support 'wherever required.' For staff whose right to stay in the US or another country is tied directly to their Meta role, the difference between a soft landing and a hard exit will rest heavily on how that promise is delivered in practice.

Why Meta Says The Cuts Are About AI, Not Just Cost

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is pitching this latest round of Meta layoffs as something more strategic than a simple cost‑cutting drive. In comments to staff, he has argued that the reorganisation is designed to 'streamline teams and improve productivity,' with AI at the centre of the long‑term plan rather than as a blunt tool to replace thousands of humans.

The message is that Meta wants fewer, sharper teams, and is willing to cut headcount now so it can keep rewarding what Zuckerberg calls 'high‑performing employees' in the future. Reading between the lines, that means AI researchers, infrastructure specialists and product engineers sitting closer to the company's core machine‑learning projects are likely to be protected, while support roles and overlapping management layers face more scrutiny.

The hiring freeze on around 6,000 open positions points in the same direction. Meta is not just trimming current staff, it is pausing planned expansion so that any new hires can be tightly aligned with the AI push. For employees in peripheral or experimental teams, that signals a tougher fight for internal transfers and fewer obvious places to land inside the organisation.

There is, however, an underlying tension in Meta's narrative. On the one hand, executives insist this is not about 'replacing employees entirely with AI systems.' On the other, they are openly linking the need to shed nearly a tenth of the workforce with the company's accelerating AI investment. For those walking out with a severance cheque and 18 months of COBRA, the distinction may feel academic.

Inside Meta, the immediate question is how far the cuts will reach into specific products and regions, and whether promised support, particularly on immigration, matches the tone of the internal memo. Outside, regulators and investors will be watching to see whether the company can actually deliver the efficiency and AI breakthroughs it is using to justify thousands of job losses in one of the world's richest tech firms.

Nothing in Meta's public messaging confirms exactly which roles or locations will be targeted, and there is no detailed breakdown yet of how the 8,000 figure will be distributed across teams.