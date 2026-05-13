LinkedIn, the professional networking giant that is often the primary destination for those navigating career transitions, is now the source of redundancy for hundreds of its own staff. LinkedIn has initiated a significant restructuring effort that will result in the elimination of a substantial portion of its global workforce.

This move highlights a broader trend in the technology sector as companies pivot toward new priorities despite maintaining strong revenue streams. The latest round of layoffs follows last year's trend.

LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero Outlines Structural Changes in Global Memo

In an internal communication sent to staff at 7:00 am Pacific Time, LinkedIn CEO Daniel Shapero detailed the necessity of the job cuts. The memo addressed the need for agile teams and a reallocation of resources towards high-priority infrastructure. In the memo obtained by Business Insider, Shapero explained that the leadership team had reached a 'difficult decision to reduce roles across GBO, Marketing, Engineering and Product.'

Impacted employees in various regions were told to expect immediate notification regarding their status within the company. Shapero wrote, 'If you are impacted, or proposed to be impacted in EMEA & APAC, by these changes, you will receive a calendar invite to a notification meeting within the next hour.' This rapid notification process is designed to provide clarity to the workforce as updates are posted to internal company platforms throughout the day.

Beyond the reduction in headcount, the company is also implementing broader cost-saving measures to improve profitability. The CEO noted, 'In addition to role reductions, we are scaling back investments in some areas, including marketing campaigns, vendor spend, customer events, and underutilized office space, so we can focus teams on priorities that have the broadest impact with the highest ROI.'

These changes aim to streamline operations as the platform continues to evolve.

LinkedIn is cutting 5% of its workforce in a reorganization: The Microsoft-owned platform employs more than 17,500 people globally, putting the cuts at about 875 positions https://t.co/wwCcVJUZBu — Quartz (@qz) May 13, 2026

Hundreds Face Redundancy as Five Per Cent of Workforce is Axed

According to Reuters, approximately 5% of the workforce will be affected by this round of cuts. With a total headcount of roughly 17,500 workers, this equates to approximately 875 individuals losing their positions globally. The layoffs are part of a regular business planning cycle intended to position the organisation for future success.

The impact is being felt across multiple continents, with specific office closures also being reported as part of the downsizing. LinkedIn is reportedly closing its office in Graz, Austria, as it seeks to reduce its physical footprint and underutilised real estate.

The Business Insider report indicates that the Microsoft-owned entity is focusing on efficiency amid significant capital expenditure by its parent company.

The restructuring comes at a time when Microsoft is planning to spend approximately £155.8 billion ($190 billion) in capital expenditures. Much of this investment is directed towards developing artificial intelligence infrastructure, which has become the tech titan's primary focus. As reported by Fast Company, LinkedIn appears to be downsizing despite strong earnings to facilitate this technological shift.

Memo:

"Team,

Economic opportunity is one of the societal issues of our time, and Linkedin has been and will continue to be the platform that professionals and companies turn to as they navigate the changing world of work. For us to meet this moment, we must ready ourselves to deliver a step change in impact across our products, businesses, and platforms, while continuing to operate more profitably. We need to reinvent how we work, with agile teams focused on our highest priorities, and by shifting

investments toward areas such as infrastructure to fulfill our mission and vision over the long term. This requires hard prioritization and tradeoffs.

Today I'm sharing the difficult decision that I, along with our leadership team, have made to reduce roles across GBO, Marketing, Engineering and Product. If you are impacted, or proposed to be impacted in EMEA & APAC, by these changes, you will receive a calendar invite to a notification meeting within the next hour. For impacted teams, you'll learn more about your org-specific information from your leaders shortly, and updates will be added to go/CompanyExchange throughout today.

In addition to role reductions, we are scaling back investments in some areas including marketing campaigns, vendor spend, customer events, and underutilized office space, so we can focus

teams on priorities that have the broadest impact with the highest ROl. You will receive details about these changes from respective functional leaders.

I want to acknowledge and thank those who will be leaving Linkedin. You have helped build LinkedIn's culture and platform into what it is today, and I hope you are proud of the lasting impact your work will continue to have on our members, customers, and colleagues.

For those staying, first and foremost, I would like to invite you t support our impacted colleagues. We will move forward together with focus and clear priorities to reach our potential as the

platform that the world's professionals and companies increasingly turn to.



Thank you, again, to our teammates who are departing, and to everyone across LinkedIn who continues to show up and support each other.



Dan

BCC: All GLobal Employees"

'We Were Completely Blindsided'

This is not the first time the company has faced significant staff reductions in recent years. Nearly a year ago, employees experienced a similar sudden notification process that left many feeling blindsided by the decision.

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Ashwin Ravi, a Senior Software Engineering Leader, previously shared his experience of the process on LinkedIn after his team was axed. He recalled how 'the hammer fell on the morning of May 13th, 2025.'

Ravi described receiving emails early in the morning and having only four hours to handle essentials before losing all system access. He noted that his team was 'completely blindsided by this decision, given the positive turnaround in the last 8 months.' This historical context suggests a recurring pattern in how the company manages structural transitions.

Apparently, LinkedIn does not retain its employees despite the company performing well, so the latest round of layoffs is not completely surprising.