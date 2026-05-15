A fresh wave of speculation around Grand Theft Auto VI has emerged online after alleged Best Buy affiliate emails suggested that GTA 6 preorders could go live as early as Monday. The claims reference a short promotional window for a 'GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)' campaign running between 18 May and 21 May 2026.

The timing has triggered intense discussion across gaming communities, with fans closely watching for any sign of movement on one of the most anticipated game releases in recent years.

Alleged Best Buy Affiliate Email

The speculation began after multiple posts on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit highlighted what appear to be Best Buy affiliate communications sent to content creators. These affiliates, who earn commissions on referred sales, reportedly received emails referencing a campaign tied to Grand Theft Auto VI physical preorders.

According to shared screenshots and descriptions, the email lists a campaign titled 'GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)' alongside a promotional window set for 18 May to 21 May 2026. The same materials reportedly mention a 5% rate, interpreted by some recipients as either affiliate earnings or a promotional discount structure.

Looks Like GTA 6 Preorders are coming very Soon!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hmMmX5avOJ — Frogboyx1Gaming (@Frogboyx1Gaming) May 14, 2026

While the emails have circulated widely, their authenticity has not been independently verified by either Best Buy or Rockstar Games. However, multiple creators in the affiliate programme have reportedly shared similar versions of the message, increasing online attention around the claim.

Multiple Affiliate Reports Fuel Speculation

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The alleged Best Buy affiliate leak has gained further traction after being echoed by well-known gaming deal accounts, including Cheap Ass Gamer on X. These accounts reportedly also referenced receiving similar affiliate communications, although no official retail listings for Grand Theft Auto VI preorders have appeared.

The consistency of the messaging across different affiliates has led some users to believe that the emails may originate from a legitimate internal marketing campaign. However, affiliate programmes often rely on pre-scheduled promotional materials, which can sometimes be distributed ahead of official product availability.

No Official Confirmation from Rockstar Games

Despite the growing online discussion, neither Rockstar Games nor Best Buy has issued any statement confirming the existence or timing of GTA 6 preorders. Rockstar, known for its tightly controlled marketing strategy, has historically limited advance retail information ahead of major announcements.

The absence of official confirmation means the alleged 'Monday drop' remains unverified. While affiliate emails can sometimes reflect upcoming campaigns, they do not necessarily guarantee immediate consumer availability or active preorder listings.

Industry observers note that marketing systems are often prepared days or weeks in advance, meaning internal scheduling does not always align with public release timing.

GTA 6 Release Window

The rumours come as anticipation continues to build around Grand Theft Auto VI, which is currently scheduled for release on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

It has been more than a year since Rockstar Games released the first official trailer, and the company has remained largely silent on further promotional material. This extended gap has intensified speculation within the gaming community, with fans closely monitoring any potential leaks, retailer activity, or affiliate programme updates.

The lack of new official information has contributed to heightened sensitivity around any possible indication of pre-release marketing.