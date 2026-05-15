Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is slated to come out this November, an open-world crime game that reportedly cost over $1 billion to make. It's worth noting that while Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick admitted that creating the long-awaited sequel was expensive, he did not attach actual numbers to it.

However, there are things to consider regarding why GTA 6 may have cost this much. Those include the massive scope of the game, including a map that will reportedly be 2.5 times bigger than the one used on GTA 5. It is likely to be expansive, larger and more detailed compared to previous maps covering beaches, swamps, and bustling urban centres.

Beyond those rumoured in-game features, there are several other reasons why GTA 6 development cost a fortune. One of them is the photorealistic graphics, something most have noticed from other top-selling AAA games. In fact, a couple of them come from Take-Two's end, Bioshock and Borderlands.

It would be best to also factor in the time element. Recall that GTA 5 was released way back in September 2013. Technology has since advanced and the costs involved in producing high-end games have understandably spiked.

'We certainly can't deal with exponential growth – we probably can't even deal with linear growth – in production costs,' Zelnick told Bloomberg.

Besides, there are many other factors that contribute to the mounting expenses of GTA 6 development, including advanced NPC AI, licensing music, live online infrastructure and cinematic production pipelines. Even with all this, Rockstar will need to factor in the marketing costs and inflation since GTA 5's release in 2013.

Can Rockstar Make Its Money Back?

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The believed $1.5 billion game development estimate for GTA 6 is unconfirmed for now. Regardless of what the official cost Rockstar really spent, the more pressing question is whether they can get a return on their investment.

That all depends on how much a copy of the game will cost. Unofficially, the word going around is that a copy of GTA 6 could cost roughly between $60 and $70. This potential pricing point has drawn mixed reactions, with some even believing it is unsustainable.

However, inflation and the efforts of injecting technology and high-end cinematics to make sure gamers get their money's worth make pricing it at that level appear reasonable.

GTA 6 Physical Orders May End Suspense

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on 19 November but it appears physical orders for the game will begin by next week. This is if the information revealed by a page involved in deals-related news is accurate.

The Cheap A** Gamer Account shared that they got an email informing them that GTA 6 physical copies will begin on 18 May. In the social media post that was shared, it was indicated that the duration would be from that date until 21 May.

If this update turns out to be authentic, the actual price of GTA 6 may finally be known. Most speculated that the SRP could be roughly $70, a pricing point that has drawn divided opinions.

Is $1.5 Billion Reasonable?

Depending on the suggested retail price, which could be known by 18 May at the earliest, a better picture of the amount of investment needed for the development of GTA 6 would be clearer. The development of GTA 5 was around $265 million, which marks the huge leap to the billion-dollar mark as staggering.

But given the leaks and information about the game so far, the huge jump in the development cost is hardly surprising. Most take into consideration the success of GTA 5 and believe it is not entirely absurd.

Rockstar has yet to confirm the game's budget or retail pricing. Zelnick promised to give gamers their money's worth, meaning GTA 6 needs to be as good as advertised and hyped.