As the economy continues to teeter, many businesses are looking to bolster revenue through international expansion. Redrob, a global recruitment platform, is revolutionizing how businesses go worldwide.

Redrob co-founder and CEO, Felix Kim is spearheading the company's growth with unique strategies to lower the bars to entry into the international market.

Kim observes, "65% of the world's population is online, yet so few businesses are truly global. The greatest obstacle to hiring and selling globally is siloed contextual knowledge by country. For example, U.S. recruiters don't know about the local Ivy League in India, while Indian salespeople don't know much about local distributors in the U.S."

Redrob is leveraging the power of contextual AI in its premier program, Global People Search™, to reorganize the world's people data to enable sales, recruitment, and networking worldwide. The company believes the key to true globalization is turning country-specific contextual knowledge into a universally understandable format.

In addition to Global People Search™, Redrob offers two dynamic offerings to help with hiring worldwide. First, Redrob Employer of Record (EOR) allows companies to hire talent directly from foreign countries without having to set up payroll operations in each country they hire from. Another is Redrob Online Skill Tests, a testing platform where prospective employers can design and deploy skills assessments in as little as 30 seconds. The assessment allows prospective employers to predict on-the-job performance without human bias.

"We take the resources that Fortune 500 companies have in the global market and put those resources in the hands of small businesses and startups. We are eliminating the barriers to entry in the international market and leveling the playing field," Kim states.

So far, the market is responding positively to Redrob's services. To date, over 200,000 people are using Redrob. The company has $2.1 million in annual recurring revenue.

The company is pursuing an aggressive growth strategy in 2024. Kim expects to grow the user base to 3.4 million and achieve $10 million in annual recurring revenue.

To achieve their ambitious goals, Redrob recently completed its first seed fundraising round of $4 million, co-led by Murex Partners and DS&Partners (whose notable landmark investments include South Korean tech unicorns such as Mussinsa, Market Kurly, and Yanolja). As did Columbus in 1492, the VC firms believe Redrob might be the startup to usher in a new age of corporate globalization.

Kim believes their growth will be fueled by a currently untapped market: businesses that want to grow in foreign markets but lack the technical resources and cultural understanding to make it happen.

He says, "Global recruitment, or global people search as we like to call it, is necessary for any company that wants to expand into the worldwide market. We use contextual AI to build market intelligence for our users. Whether they are looking to simply hire internationally, enable sales, or simply network, Redrob offers invaluable tools to make it happen."

The company was founded on the philosophy that understanding and context of other cultures offers unparalleled avenues to growth for companies of any size. In fact, the company name comes from the word borders spelled backward.

"We took the idea of international borders separating people and turned it on its head. We thrive on interconnectedness and boundary-breaking creativity," explains Kim.

Kim also reports that Redrob has several patents pending for data privacy and context AI which will enrich their offerings.

Despite the uncertainty in the economic climate, Redrob is poised not only for its own growth but also for the growth of its user's businesses in the worldwide market.

For information on Redrob, visit www.redrob.io.

About Redrob

Redrob is a global people discovery platform that uses AI to reorganize the world's people data into a more universally understandable platform to enable sales, networking, and recruitment across the world. Founded in 2018, Redrob has over 200,000 users across the U.S., India, and South Korea and has raised $4 million to date.