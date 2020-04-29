As coronavirus lockdown has led to the introduction of work from home set up in most of the organisations, employees have obtained the privilege of not dressing up every day for the office.

Meanwhile, those employees who have to appear on camera or video conferences as a part of their job, are choosing to make themselves presentable and professional, but only the top-half, while leaving the bottom-half unattended. However, the trick had unexpected and somewhat embarrassing consequences for a reporter who adopted it for an appearance on "Good Morning America."

ABC reporter Will Reeve, 27, who made an appearance on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday for a segment on pharmacies using drones to deliver medicine to customers, ditched his trousers and only wore a collared shirt, blazer, and shorts. Things were going as planned for Reeve, who had set up a camera from his home for the set-up piece with hosts Michael Strahan and Amy Robach, until the graphics at the bottom of the screen went away, reports Fox News.

The ill-framed shot showed Reeve sporting just shorts instead of a pair of trousers, and soon social media was filled with the show's viewers posting pictures of the goof-up.

Reeve took the tweets about his wardrobe gaffe in a positive spirit, and explained on Twitter: "We're our own camera operators these days when we broadcast from home."

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

"Man, the more I look at this, the more thigh I see. Yikes," he joked in another tweet. He also assured the viewers that he was wearing shorts and not just underwear.

"Trying to be efficient I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The Camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine," Reeve reflected in a post. He captioned it: "When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much needed laugh," adding a laughing tears emoji.

"Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants," the media personnel further quipped.