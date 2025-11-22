In a political earthquake, Republicans are lashing out after former President Donald Trump lavished praise on New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a move critics on the right warn could rip apart the GOP's hardline anti-socialist messaging.

Donald Trump's sudden shift came during a highly publicised meeting at the White House, where he described Mamdani as 'a very rational person' and voiced eagerness to work with him on shared priorities like housing affordability.What had once been near-daily attacks, Trump previously labelled Mamdani a '100% Communist lunatic' and a 'pure, true communist', gave way to an unexpected olive branch.

Many Republicans, however, viewed the warmth as a betrayal. Conservative activist Laura Loomer angrily questioned Trump's motives, demanding on social media, 'So we are just going to normalise communism?' Loomer further warned that the GOP would suffer losses in the upcoming midterms if the president appeared to endorse Mamdani's democratic-socialist platform.

A Stark Ideological Turn

The breakneck turnaround came after a cordial Oval Office meeting between Trump and Mamdani on 21 November 2025, a striking contrast to their previously bitter rhetoric. Trump, who has long branded Mamdani a communist threat, instead praised his competing proposals for affordable housing, dismissing earlier character attacks.

Trump went so far as to defend Mamdani against tough questions, at one point telling Mamdani it would be 'easier' just to say yes when asked if he thinks the former president is a fascist. He also defended Mamdani's decision to fly to the White House rather than take more eco-friendly transport, calling his opponent 'very rational' and urging journalists to give him a chance.

Hard Right Backlash

Among conservative circles, the reaction was blistering. Loomer did not mince words, blasting Mamdani's policies, including his call to tax white people more, ban ICE, and expand sanctuary protections, as proof that Trump's overtures were a strategic disaster.She went on to question the GOP's direction, suggesting that by endorsing Mamdani's economic agenda, Republicans were signalling that midterm voters no longer needed to back the party.

Others pointed to ideological betrayal. For months, Trump had used communist rhetoric to stoke fear around Mamdani. In June 2025, he called him a '100% Communist Lunatic' on Truth Social, attacking his intelligence, appearance, and political alliances.The reversal now threatens the consistency of that message, raising questions about whether Trump is undercutting his own party's anti-left talking points just as Mamdani gears up for what could be a historic mayoralty.

Mamdani Stays the Course

Zohran Mamdani, for his part, has made clear he is no communist. In a 29 June 2025 interview on NBC's Meet the Press, he said: 'No, I am not. I call myself a democratic socialist.'He reiterated that his mission is economic justice for working people, not a full ideological overthrow, adding that Trump's personal attacks are a distraction from what he calls his real priorities.

In his remarks after the Oval Office meeting, Mamdani expressed appreciation for the tone of the discussion. He said it focused 'not on places of disagreement but on the shared purpose in serving New Yorkers.'To some analysts, the meeting represents a pragmatic turn by both men, Trump seeking political relevance, and Mamdani signalling willingness to build alliances across the aisle.

Shaking the GOP Foundation

The fallout exposes deep fractures within the Republican Party. Trump's approval of a democratic-socialist figure, one he once called a communist, has infuriated hardline conservatives who built their strategy around contrasting their own anti-socialist credentials. Loomer and others warn that the move risks diluting the party's ideological clarity, especially as debates over affordability and inequality dominate the national conversation.

Despite the backlash, Trump doubled down on his supportive tone in public remarks, saying 'we agree on a lot more than I thought' and expressing desire to help Mamdani 'do a great job.'He even floated the idea of moving back to New York under Mamdani's administration.

This unlikely détente between a Republican icon and a democratic-socialist suggests the 2025 political landscape may be shifting in unexpected ways, exposing new alliances, rupturing old ones, and leaving both parties scrambling to redefine their core messages.