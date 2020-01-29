After failed projects such as the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" and the vanilla version "Street Fighter V," the developer appears to be churning out hit after hit. While other game studios have attempted to remaster older titles with varying degrees of success, Capcom seems to have struck gold with its recent remakes of older hits from its survival horror franchise. A new report is claiming that the company might be working on a proper sequel. "Resident Evil 8" is rumoured to be in development right now and it will have some familiar elements from its predecessor.

"Resident Evil 2 Remake," "Resident Evil 3 Remake, " and "Resident Evil: Resistance," all use Capcom's RE Engine, which debuted with "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard." However, these titles were designed to use a third-person viewpoint with the exception of the latter. IGN states that the game studio plans to revert back to the first-person mechanics for its next title

Rumor: first potential Resident Evil 8 details have leaked



- Ethan from VII is the protagonist

- first-person

- zombies return

- new enemy type: werewolves

- new stalker enemy type

- Chris Redfield will return in some form



via https://t.co/fEZBP82rxy pic.twitter.com/taYt67VpUt January 28, 2020

Other sources have confirmed with Capcom that "Resident Evil 8" would follow in its predecessor's footsteps. When "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" came out, it was lauded for the changes it introduced to the series. The graphics were more realistic, which supposedly made it even more disturbing than previous entries. It looks like Ethan Winters, the protagonist of the aforementioned game, would return for the sequel.

Moreover, it was hinted that Chris Redfield as he appeared in Resident "Evil 7: Biohazard" would be included as well. For the bad guys, there is no information yet as to who the player will be up against in the forthcoming installment. Nevertheless, some of the new enemies that fans will encounter include female ghosts, werewolves, and more.

If the rumors are true, and Resident Evil 8 follows the story and gameplay of 7 i will be head over heels excited. I loved Resident Evil 7 and the different take on the series. Bring it on ðŸ˜ˆ pic.twitter.com/0xn9uoYAM9 — marky mark ðŸŽ® Bus Simulator (@senormarkymark) January 28, 2020

Given that "Resident Evil 3 Remake" alongside "Resident Evil: Resistance" is pegged to hit retailers on Friday, April 3, it is possible that Capcom will release "Resident Evil 8" on next-generation platforms. The Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are both expected to launch this fall. Thus, it would be great to see the sequel being developed for the new game systems. The publisher is yet to confirm anything related to a sequel, but might have some surprises in store for E3 2020.