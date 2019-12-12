"Resident Evil 2" was released earlier this year on all major platforms and has been lauded by critics. What followed was "Devil May Cry V" a few months after, which was also warmly received by gamers. A few months ago, Capcom confirmed its plans to revisit older franchises and it seems to have stuck with the plan. Last week, leaked cover arts preemptively posted on the PlayStation Store confirmed speculations. "Resident Evil 3 Remake" and "Resident Evil: Resistance" are now slated to come out on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 3, 2020.

It was originally rumoured that the announcement and trailer will be shown at The Game Awards 2019. However, it ended up being one of the new titles highlighted during Sony's State of Play presentation on Tuesday. Evidently this is a rework of "Resident Evil 3: Nemesis," which came out for the first-generation PlayStation console in 1999. Other than the revamped graphics and gameplay, Capcom is shipping it together with another new IP – "Resident Evil: Resistance."

Resident Evil 3 comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC beginning April 3rd, 2020! Return to Raccoon City as Jill Valentine escapes an unstoppable pursuer in this re-imagining of the survival horror classic.

What gamers originally thought as a standalone game is actually the multiplayer mode bundled with "Resident Evil 3 Remake." Game producers Peter Fabiano and Masachika Kawata detailed more about it shortly after the trailer aired, reports GameSpot. Players will take control of Jill Valentine – an original member of S.T.A.R.S. who played a pivotal role in the events the first chapter of the "Resident Evil" series.

Gameplay elements which made "Resident Evil 2 Remake" great are left intact. This means players will get the same third-person over-the-shoulder viewpoint. Just like its predecessor, Capcom is featuring another tie-in with GameStop, which offers an exclusive bundle for fans.

Meet Martin Sandwich, one of the Survivors in Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer game included with Resident Evil 3.



The "Resident Evil 3 Remake" Collector's Edition will retail for $180. The set includes a hardcover art book, a S.T.A.R.S. Item Box packaging, a digital soundtrack, a double-sided map of Racoon City, an 11-inch statuette of Jill Valentine and standard edition copy of the game. Meanwhile, the replay value of the game is notably higher thanks to the addition of "Resident Evil: Resistance." Instead of replaying the main storyline, players can jump online and experience the multiplayer game mode, which is more action-oriented.