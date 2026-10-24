A Massachusetts father of four has been convicted of abusive sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl aboard a JetBlue flight to Boston. The case centred on footage showing fingers reaching through a gap in the teenager's seat.

Jonathan Alan Lefman, 48, of Newton, was found guilty on 16 October 2026 following a three-day federal jury trial. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced the verdict on 22 October. Lefman was convicted of one count of abusive sexual contact within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

The incident occurred on 30 August 2024, aboard JetBlue Flight 62 from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Boston, Massachusetts. Lefman was travelling with his wife and four children. He was arrested and charged in February 2025, before a federal grand jury indicted him in March that year.

According to the prosecution, Lefman reached through the gap between the back and bottom of the seat directly in front of him. The teenager was sitting there, and he touched her buttocks without her permission. The contact occurred repeatedly during the flight and while the aircraft waited on the ground in Boston.

The FBI affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint provides further details about the investigation. The teenager told Massachusetts State Police that she initially felt something touching her about an hour before landing. In a written statement, she recalled, 'At first I thought he was stretching because we all get tired.'

She said she repeatedly moved forward and from side to side to avoid further contact. She also reported seeing the man leaning towards her through the gap between the seats, reflected in the screen in front of her. The account formed part of the evidence documented during the investigation.

How the Teen Recorded the JetBlue Seat Incident

After landing, the teenager felt the contact again while passengers waited to leave the aircraft. Having anticipated another attempt, she moved forward and began recording with her phone. The footage captured fingers protruding through the gap and moving around the space where she had been sitting.

According to the FBI affidavit, the fingers moved for approximately seven or eight seconds before withdrawing. The teenager also recorded the man walking along the jet bridge with his family. Before leaving the aircraft, he had helped her retrieve her bag from the overhead compartment.

An adult female relative travelling with the teenager reported the incident to a JetBlue supervisor after disembarking. She later confronted Lefman and his wife outside the terminal and showed them the footage. According to the affidavit, the relative said Lefman claimed he had been stretching and apologised.

The relative's report prompted further investigation by Massachusetts State Police and the FBI. Investigators reviewed the videos and other evidence, including airport surveillance footage. The case subsequently proceeded through the federal court system, culminating in the jury's guilty verdict.

What Happens Next After The Conviction?

US Attorney Leah B. Foley said the verdict held Lefman accountable for his conduct. 'No one should have to fear being sexually assaulted, whether in the air or on the ground,' she said in the Justice Department's announcement.

Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Division, also praised the teenager's courage. He said passengers were entitled to feel safe in confined public spaces and reaffirmed the agency's commitment to protecting children.

US District Judge Julia E. Kobick has scheduled Lefman's sentencing for 12 January 2027. The offence carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 (around £186,000). The judge will determine the sentence under federal sentencing guidelines and applicable law.