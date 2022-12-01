Reverend Mariama White-Hammond welcomed Prince William and Kate Middleton to Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with a speech about racism. Her message came just a day after a royal staff member was accused of making racist comments.

The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off their three-day visit to the city to promote their Earthshot programme with a stop at Boston City Hall. There, the reverend spoke about the "legacy of colonialism and racism."

"On this day, I invite us all to consider the legacy of colonialism and racism. The ways it has impacted people across the world and its connection, its deep connection to the degradation of land and our planet that we are all seeking to reverse," she said as quoted by Page Six.

She continued, "The stories lost, the species made extinct, but also the persistence of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all of our relations." However, she added that it was an honour to be the first American city and the first city outside of the U.K. to host the Earthshot Prize awards.

Rev. White-Hammond is Boston City's Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space. She gave her speech as Prince William and Kate Middleton waited to get on stage to share their gratitude and greet their fans. They were reportedly not made aware of her speech beforehand.

The reverend's message against racism comes after a royal staff member was accused of being racist to Sistah Space CEO Ngozi Fulani during the banquet Queen Consort Camilla hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. Fulani, who works as a domestic abuse advocate, shared the conversation she had with a "Lady SH" on Twitter. Other media outlets were quick to identify "Lady SH" as Lady Susan Hussey, who is a senior member of King Charles III's team and also Prince William's godmother.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Buckingham Palace did not confirm if Lady Hussey was indeed the individual Fulani referred to as "Lady SH." But a spokesperson said the staff member has since apologised and resigned from their position and called the remarks made "unacceptable and deeply regrettable." The representative said the palace has also reached out to Fulani following an immediate investigation so she could "discuss all elements of her experience in person."

In response, Prince William and Kate Middleton expressed their great disappointment to hear about Fulani's experience. Their spokesperson said they found "these comments were unacceptable" and found it "right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."