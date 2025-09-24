A man from Tennessee has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his girlfriend and throwing his two-day-old daughter into the alligator-infested Mississippi River. Brandon Isabelle, 28, stands accused of shooting 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and disposing of their infant daughter, Kennedy, in February 2022. The trial is currently underway in Memphis.

The Victims

Danielle Hoyle was found dead near her car on the evening of 1 February 2022 in the Whitehaven neighbourhood of Memphis. She had been shot in the head. Her daughter Kennedy, born only two days earlier, was missing when police arrived at the scene.

Despite extensive searches along the Mississippi River and surrounding areas, Kennedy's body has never been recovered.

The Charges

Isabelle is facing multiple charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and aggravated kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors allege that Isabelle intended to eliminate both Hoyle and the baby to avoid parental responsibilities.

Prosecution's Case

According to opening statements delivered this week, Isabelle lured Hoyle under the pretence of visiting the baby and providing clothes. Prosecutors say he then shot her and later confessed to discarding Kennedy in the Mississippi River at Mud Island. He is also accused of separately disposing of the murder weapon.

The state has told the jury it will present DNA evidence, surveillance video and witness testimonies to link Isabelle to the crimes. Investigators also recovered messages from Isabelle's Apple Watch, which prosecutors argue demonstrate his involvement.

Officer testimony has described the scene where Hoyle's body was discovered and the subsequent search for the missing infant.

The Defence Strategy

Isabelle's legal team has urged jurors to remember that the state carries the burden of proof. With no body recovered, defence lawyers are expected to challenge the reliability of Isabelle's alleged confession and the circumstantial nature of the case.

They have also emphasised that the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, particularly in a case where the remains of the child have never been found.

Trial Proceedings

The trial began on 23 September 2025 at Shelby County Criminal Court. The jury is composed of 15 members, including 10 women and five men. Nine jurors are White and six are Black.

On the first day of testimony, the jury heard from the officer who discovered Hoyle's body and a homicide detective who introduced the Apple Watch messages.

Additional witnesses are expected to take the stand in the coming days. Court TV and local Memphis outlets are providing daily coverage of the proceedings.

The River and Public Perception

The Mississippi River has been repeatedly described as alligator-infested in media coverage of the case, underscoring the disturbing nature of the allegations. Although alligators are known to inhabit parts of the river and surrounding wetlands, authorities have not confirmed any direct link to Kennedy's disappearance. The absence of the infant's remains has only intensified public concern and scrutiny of the trial.

Wider Legal Context

Cases where no body is recovered present unique challenges for prosecutors in the United States. Convictions have been secured in past 'no body' murder trials, but success often depends on a strong combination of confessions, forensic traces and corroborating witness statements. The defence typically challenges such evidence as unreliable or circumstantial.

The Isabelle trial will test how jurors weigh alleged confessions and circumstantial evidence against the lack of physical remains.