Richard Gere is now a proud father of three sons after his wife, Alejandra Silva, gave birth to another boy.

The "Pretty Woman" star and Silva secretly welcomed the new addition to their family and are now enjoying some quality time with the little one at their ranch on Pound Ridge, just outside New York. Hola! magazine confirmed the exciting news with a front-page cover photo of the beaming couple.

This is the second child for Gere and the 37-year-old Spanish activist, who gave birth to now 2-year-old son Alexander in February 2018. News that the couple was expecting again came in November, and Silva shared a selfie of her growing baby bump on Instagram a month later.

Both Gere and Silva already have children from their previous marriages. The "Primal Fear" star shares 20-year-old son, Homer, with his second wife Carey Lowell. Silva has seven-year-old son Albert from her previous husband, businessman Govind Friedland.

The Chicago native married Silva in the Spring of 2018 at his New York ranch after they met and fell in love in 2014. Both share a passion for humanitarian efforts with the Spanish publicist being the founder of the RAIS Foundation, in which Gere is also a member. The Hollywood star also frequents his wife's social media feed.

"I am the happiest man in the universe, how could I not be? I am married to a beautiful woman, smart, sensitive, committed to helping people, who's fun, patient, who knows how to forgive, who's a great cook, and who makes the best salads in the world," Gere said of his wife at the wedding ,and described Silva as someone fun, "a great mother" and one who "has the touch of an angel."

Silva, on the other hand, shared that she feels "very lucky" to be Mrs. Gere. She also rained praises on the actor at the wedding and called him "the most humble, sensitive, affectionate, attentive, funny, generous man that I've ever met." She admitted that she is "so in love!" and that "not a day goes by that he doesn't mention how important I am to him."